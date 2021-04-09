TJ Invite: Titans improve to 3-0 in third shutout

Lewis Central routed Columbus Scotus (Neb.) 6-0 on Friday in the Thomas Jefferson Invite at Wickersham Stadium to improve to 3-0 on the season. So far the Titans have outscored their opponents 26-0.
Lewis Central scored three in the first half and three in the second. Senior midfielder Hope Jensen scored two of those goals.
"It feels really (good)," head coach Chris Von Mende said. "We've played their team before and we've always had good battles back-and-forth. I think what we had today was I had enough of a bigger bench to play some more kids. So I got to sneak some of them in. It's always going to be important for our Spencer game. We're trying to keep legs fit but playing two games in a row, it's really tough. They're all gonna get ice baths and we'll keep watching the players. I thought we came out really quick and finished well."
The Titans play Spencer at 4 p.m. today at home as part of the T.J. Invite. Spencer is 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 15-2.
Haylee Erickson scored the first goal of the game in the second minute, Megan Elam scored six minutes later and Hana Daoudi added a third in the 16th minute.
Jensen scored her first goal off an Daoudi assist five minutes into the second half and added the second when Gracie Hays found her in the 54th. Lia Taylor added the final goal in the 82nd minute.
"A lot of it is they know what to do," Von Mende said. "They know how to move, give-go, send balls through the middle if its there. At moments I was probably upset a little bit about not using our width as much as we could. That's where we really can get a ball, serve it in and you have a chance of two or three players that can run on to it and put it in. There's times to when you can get through the middle because it's open. The last goal was a through ball."
Lewis Central peppered the goal keeper all night with 15 shots on goal.
Some of the players that stood out to Von Mende were Hana Daoudi, Hope Jensen and Taylor Gregory.
"Hana stepped up as our holding mid quite a bit," he said. "Hope Jensen for sure. She's creative. Very creative. Her and Taylor are really good at working together. They both come off the wings, can come to the middle when they want, it's really good. When they're doing that kind of movement we get better chances."
Columbus Scotus 0 0 -- 0
Lewis Central (3-0) 3 3 -- 6