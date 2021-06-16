TJ shows improvement in road doubleheader

Thomas Jefferson softball suffered two losses against Sioux City North in a road doubleheader on Tuesday but head coach Amy Anderson said she saw improvement from her squad during the games.

The Yellow Jackets lost game one, 11-9 and game two 7-5.

"We were able to make some adjustments at the plate tonight," Anderson said. "We need to continue to get up and attack the ball offensively. We need to play more consistent defense. We tend to have an inning where we make an error or two, and teams take advantage of that. We are competing and getting better each night."

T.J. took an early lead in game one scoring two in the top of the first before SCN cut the lead to one.

The Yellow Jackets continued to roll extending the lead to 5-2 in the second.

The Stars flipped the script in the third after scoring seven runs to take a 9-6 lead.

Thomas Jefferson tied the game up in the fifth scoring three to tie the game up.

Neither team scored in the next two innings, forcing the game into extra. T.J. was held scoreless in the top of the eighth and North won the game by scoring two runs.

Thomas Jefferson ended with six hits in the game.