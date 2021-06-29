Top Oklahoma QB prospect commits to Hawkeyes

University of Iowa coaches typically take just one quarterback in each of its football recruiting classes, and for the Hawkeyes' 2022 recruiting class, that spot belongs to the top prep quarterback prospect in Oklahoma.
Carson May, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound pro-style quarterback from Jones, Okla., accepted an Iowa scholarship offer one day after it was offered, verbally committing to the Hawkeye program on Tuesday.
May has displayed a prolific arm as a two-year starter for Jones High School, located just northeast of Oklahoma City. He completed 219 of 364 passes for 3,007 yards in 12 games last fall and rushed for an additional 650 yards while leading a 9-3 team to the third round of the Oklahoma Class 2A playoffs. He accounted for 40 touchdowns, 26 through the air.
May also quarterbacked Jones to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs in 2019 during a 10-2 season.
Over the past two seasons, May has passed for 5,324 yards while completing 388 of 622 passes.
He has thrown 48 touchdown passes and has been intercepted 12 times. He has rushed for 900 yards as well during his two years as a starter for Jones, where May is also a standout on the basketball court.
In making his choice public on Twitter, May thanked his family and his coaches at Jones High School "for believing in me ever since I was a little kid.
"I’m really blessed to have great friends that are there for me through thick and thin. Special thanks to coach (Ken) O’Keefe and coach (Kirk) Ferentz for believing in an Oklahoma kid and the opportunity to play at a place like Iowa. Committed! Go Hawkeyes!"
May visited Iowa in mid-June and ultimately selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Old Dominion and Western Michigan. He was also seeing recruiting interest from Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma State and TCU.
Ranked by Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale and as the top quarterback prospect in Oklahoma high schools in the Class of 2022, May is the sixth player to verbally announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in December.