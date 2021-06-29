Top Oklahoma QB prospect commits to Hawkeyes

University of Iowa coaches typically take just one quarterback in each of its football recruiting classes, and for the Hawkeyes' 2022 recruiting class, that spot belongs to the top prep quarterback prospect in Oklahoma.

Carson May, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound pro-style quarterback from Jones, Okla., accepted an Iowa scholarship offer one day after it was offered, verbally committing to the Hawkeye program on Tuesday.

May has displayed a prolific arm as a two-year starter for Jones High School, located just northeast of Oklahoma City. He completed 219 of 364 passes for 3,007 yards in 12 games last fall and rushed for an additional 650 yards while leading a 9-3 team to the third round of the Oklahoma Class 2A playoffs. He accounted for 40 touchdowns, 26 through the air.

May also quarterbacked Jones to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs in 2019 during a 10-2 season.

Over the past two seasons, May has passed for 5,324 yards while completing 388 of 622 passes.

He has thrown 48 touchdown passes and has been intercepted 12 times. He has rushed for 900 yards as well during his two years as a starter for Jones, where May is also a standout on the basketball court.