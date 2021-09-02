Top-ranked Warriors sweep Yellow Jackets

Class 3A No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept Thomas Jefferson in a Missouri River conference game on Thursday night 25-20, 25-11 and 25-15.
“We’re really proud of the kids,” Yellow Jackets coach Darion White said. “Overall, I think there should be a lot of respect for what we did today. In the first set we played great, the second set, not so good, but we also had some good moments in the third set. The scoreboard is not going to reflect what we were doing here, compared to what happened a year ago. I’m very ecstatic about my kids and the effort they gave.”
In set one, the Yellow Jackets hung tough with the Warriors. SBL strung a few spurts of three to four consecutive points, but the Yellow Jackets would not go away as they kept answering and found ways to keep the contest interesting. Ultimately they fell in a hard-fought set 25-20.
“There were three serves that really hurt us in that first set,” White said. “If those went the other way you’re probably talking about a set one win over the top-ranked team in the state, which still I think definitely turned some heads.”
In set two, the Warriors took command, scoring 13 of the set's first 15 points. That momentum carried them to a 25-11 win in set two. In set three, the Yellow Jackets played much more to coach White’s liking as they again put up a valiant fight, but would eventually fall 25-15.
“Sergeant Bluff is a great team,” White said. “They came out in that second set and really showed what they can do and we just became a bit shell-shocked and couldn’t get out of that rut at the end and just lost some of that confidence. Our communication went down as well which just led to multiple miscues. As we saw tonight, if we can eliminate those miscues we can hang with the best.”
The Yellow Jackets will participate in a four-team tournament at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Glenwood.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-0) 25 25 25
Thomas Jefferson (2-8) 20 11 15