Top-ranked Warriors sweep Yellow Jackets

Class 3A No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton swept Thomas Jefferson in a Missouri River conference game on Thursday night 25-20, 25-11 and 25-15.

“We’re really proud of the kids,” Yellow Jackets coach Darion White said. “Overall, I think there should be a lot of respect for what we did today. In the first set we played great, the second set, not so good, but we also had some good moments in the third set. The scoreboard is not going to reflect what we were doing here, compared to what happened a year ago. I’m very ecstatic about my kids and the effort they gave.”

In set one, the Yellow Jackets hung tough with the Warriors. SBL strung a few spurts of three to four consecutive points, but the Yellow Jackets would not go away as they kept answering and found ways to keep the contest interesting. Ultimately they fell in a hard-fought set 25-20.

“There were three serves that really hurt us in that first set,” White said. “If those went the other way you’re probably talking about a set one win over the top-ranked team in the state, which still I think definitely turned some heads.”