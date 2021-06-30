 Skip to main content
Tornados blow away Falcons
20210605_spo_sabaseball_3

St. Albert’s Brandon McCall, right, pitches during the third inning on June 4. 

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Class 1A No. 5 St. Albert baseball was on the losing end of a late-game rally on Tuesday falling 6-3 to Storm Lake on the road. 

The Falcons led 3-1 entering the sixth inning but surrendered five runs in the bottom of the fifth in the loss. 

The Tornados' first lead came in the bottom of the fourth when they scored one run but the Falcons took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth. 

Storm Lake clinched the game with five runs in the sixth before holding St. Albert scoreless in the seventh. 

St. ALbert sent 9 of 29 from the plate with two RBIs. 

Sophomore Colton Brennan went 2 for 3 with one RBI, senior Isaac Sherrill went 2 for 4, senior Jeff Miller went 3 for 3 and senior Cy Patteson drove in one run. 

The loss dropped the Falcons' record to 22-8. 

St. Albert 000 030 7 -- 3

Storm Lake 000 105 0 -- 6 

