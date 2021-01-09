Tough two-game schedule vs. Nebraska's No. 1 and 2 teams a barometer for A.L.

It was like deja vu for Class 4A No. 4 Abraham Lincoln on Friday as they took on one of Nebraska’s best teams again, Bellevue West, who ranks second in the class A rankings.

The Lynx raced back from what was once a 24-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to make it a one point ball late in the fourth. However, their comeback attempt fell short as they were never able to take the lead thus falling to the Thunderbirds 74-72.

“This game was a lot like Tuesday night, (85-78 loss to No. 1 Millard North)” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “You just got to play at that high consistent level to beat a team like this, and we had too many droughts. We got ourselves in that hole, credit to our kids, they fought back, I’m proud of that. We just got to keep evaluating and putting the effort in.”

While the Lynx of course would have liked to win at least one of these battles, Isaacson and the Lynx still are taking a lot of positives from these two games as they now turn their attention back to Missouri River Conference play.