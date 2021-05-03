Track, golf and tennis postseason assignments

Some golf and tennis teams now know where the postseason will start for them.

St. Albert boys golf will be traveling to Dunlap on May 14 for sectionals with a chance at districts on the line. District will be at Pleasant Valley in Iowa City on May 20.

For boys tennis, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central will all be at West Des Moines Valley for districts with a chance to advance to substate which will also be at Valley.

St. Albert will be at Carroll Kuemper for districts and will go to Denison if it qualifies as a team or sends any individuals to substate.

All district tournaments are scheduled for May 12 at 8 a.m. Substate is scheduled for May 22.

St. Albert girls tennis team will be at Carroll Kuemper, Thomas Jefferson will be at Johnson, Abraham Lincoln will be at Southeast Polk and Lewis Central will be at West Des Moines Valley for regionals.

For girls golf, St. Albert will play in Neola for regionals.