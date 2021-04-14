Treynor edges LC in Harlan track meet after scoring error

Other scorers for Treynor included Sid Schaaf (12), Todd Pedersen (10.5), Devin Vorthmann (8.5), Jaxon Schumacher (7.5), Josh Clark (7.5), Evan Smith (5.5), Noah Nelson (4.5), Karson Elwood (3.5), Kayden Dirks (2), Payton Chapman (1.25), Nolan Waterman (1.25), Aaron Sadr (1), Kale Vorthmann (0.75) and Kyle Moss (0.75).

Despite the score reversal, Lewis Central head coach Matt Argotsinger had nothing but positive things to say about his team’s performance.

“I think we’re running pretty well right now,” he said. “Everybody, including us, is running a little tired right now so our guys were kind of feeling it late in the meet. Overall times are coming down and kids are getting used to some events, especially as many young kids as we have. They’re starting to get used to the events they’re running and learning how to run them and that’s why you’re seeing time drops like you are right now.”

Ethan Eichhorn led Lewis Central with 18 points after placing first in the 1600 with a 4:51.62 and second in the 3200 with a 10:06.90.

Argotsinger said he was pleased with Eichhorn’s improvement so far this season.