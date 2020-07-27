Treynor falls to Van Meter in extra innings in Class 2-A state baseball quarterfinals

“We were just trying to do everything we could to stash one across,” Wallace said. “That was something I told the boys all week through preparation that we had to get something on the board first and put the pressure on Van Meter. They played it right. They knew it was probably coming. We tried to execute it, and we had some baserunning blunders that took us out of the inning. That was a tough one.”

Despite the baserunning mishap, Petersen and McCombs continued to keep the Cardinals in the game. Petersen threw five-plus innings, striking out six and walking four before giving way to McCombs, who threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run.

Petersen threw 6 2/3 innings with 15 strikeouts in a substate final victory over Carroll Kuemper to get the Cardinals to Des Moines. He continued that effective pitching Monday with McCombs, who entered the day 5-0 on the season with a 2.08 ERA in 30 1/3 innings.

The eighth-inning game winner was the only hit McCombs allowed Monday.