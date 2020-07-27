Treynor falls to Van Meter in extra innings in Class 2-A state baseball quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Before a pitch was thrown at Monday’s Class 2-A state baseball tournament, Treynor coach Scott Wallace boasted about how he felt he had two of the best left-handed pitchers in the state of Iowa.
And after Drew Petersen and Nate McCombs’ performance Monday against Van Meter, the rest of the state would have a hard time disagreeing with Wallace’s assessment.
Eighth-seeded Treynor gave top-seeded Van Meter everything it could handle Monday in the 2-A quarterfinals at Principal Park, as Petersen and McCombs held 2-A’s top-ranked team scoreless with only one hit through seven innings.
But Van Meter used an eighth-inning rally to pull out a 1-0 extra-inning victory. Van Meter’s Bryce Cole reached on a Treynor error with one out in the bottom half of the frame before being lifted for courtesy runner Chris Schreck. Schreck advanced to second on a Zach Pleggenkuhle sacrifice bunt, then scored on Jack Pettit’s base hit down the right-field line that was just out of the reach of a diving Quinn Navara. Pettit’s hit was only the second of the game for the Bulldogs.
“I told the guys we left everything we had on that field and that there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” Wallace said. “Every single one of these guys played as a team, and we can only control what we can control. We came up a little short there at the end. I don’t think anybody in the state of Iowa expected this to happen with an 8 seed playing the No. 1 team in the state to an eight-inning game.”
Treynor was unable to produce a hit in the game. Van Meter starter Anthony Potthoff and Pleggenkuhle combined for 17 strikeouts in the game, with Potthoff accounting for 13 in the combined no-hitter. Potthoff entered the game 7-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 50 strikeouts, and his ability to locate his pitches and come up with timely strikeouts proved effective Monday.
“He liked to nibble the outside hash of the plate,” Wallace said. “He had a slider and a curveball and a pretty nasty changeup that he could get across the plate. We knew going in that he was their top pitcher. And when he’s locating, he’s tough to get hits on. That right there explained why he’s got a 7-0 record.”
Despite Treynor’s offensive struggles Monday, the Cardinals were still able to mount a threat to seize control of the game in the fifth inning.
Petersen led off the inning by reaching on an error before being replaced at first base by courtesy runner Owen Mieska, who was bunted over to second base on a Will Halverson sacrifice. AJ Schiltz followed and reached first on a dropped-third strike, which advanced Mieska to third base. Schiltz then advanced to second on a delayed steal, putting runners at second and third with one out.
Brock Wallace next attempted a safety squeeze, which was fielded cleanly by Van Meter first baseman Brett Berg. He threw to third and Mieska was tagged out. Wallace advanced to second base with Schiltz still standing on second base. Van Meter then tagged out Wallace, completing an unconventional double play that took Treynor out of the inning.
“We were just trying to do everything we could to stash one across,” Wallace said. “That was something I told the boys all week through preparation that we had to get something on the board first and put the pressure on Van Meter. They played it right. They knew it was probably coming. We tried to execute it, and we had some baserunning blunders that took us out of the inning. That was a tough one.”
Despite the baserunning mishap, Petersen and McCombs continued to keep the Cardinals in the game. Petersen threw five-plus innings, striking out six and walking four before giving way to McCombs, who threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run.
Petersen threw 6 2/3 innings with 15 strikeouts in a substate final victory over Carroll Kuemper to get the Cardinals to Des Moines. He continued that effective pitching Monday with McCombs, who entered the day 5-0 on the season with a 2.08 ERA in 30 1/3 innings.
The eighth-inning game winner was the only hit McCombs allowed Monday.
“Drew left everything he had on that mound,” Wallace said. “Going into his senior season, we all had high expectations for Drew and Nate McCombs to be on the mound during those pressure situations. Drew has always been a competitor and risen to the occasion for big games like this. He left every ounce of energy from his heart on that mound today. He went toe to toe with the No. 1 team in the state.”
Van Meter (21-2) advances to Thursday’s semifinal round at either 4:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. against the Mid-Prairie-West Lyon winner.
Treynor finishes its season at 12-8 in Wallace’s first year as head coach. The Cardinals entered postseason play just one game above .500 before riding their winning momentum all the way to the state tournament.
“It’s been a joy ride,” Wallace said. “I’ve loved every minute of this. These guys are like an extension of my family. We set the bar high with this team. Our goal was to qualify for the state tournament back in January. We achieved that goal, then reset and refocused on winning the whole thing. Going in as the 8 seed, we were a big underdog, and we had something to prove.”
Treynor (12-8) 000 000 00 – 0 0 1
Van Meter (21-2) 000 000 01 – 1 2 2
W: Zach Pleggenkuhle. L: Nate McCombs.
