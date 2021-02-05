Treynor girls top Tri-Center; Trojan boys win on Nelson buzzer-beater

The Treynor girls clinched a Western Iowa Conference title on Friday thanks to tough full-court defense, helping TC win 60-25.

The Cardinals (16-3, 13-1) created the most separation with a 15-5 second quarter run, followed by a 9-2 run in the third quarter. Treynor then held the Trojans (7-10, 4-10) scoreless throughout the entire fourth quarter.

TREY 18 15 11 16--60

T-C 11 5 9 0--25

TREY: Mandy Stogdill 19; Clara Teigland 15: Emma Flathers 8; Alexa Schwartz 6; Ella Tiarks 4; Anna Halverson 4; Kasey Lang 2; Brooklyn Sedlak 2; Allie Houser 2

T-C: Madison Ausdemore 13; Brooke Daugherty 8; Presley Pogge 2; Cassidy Cunningham 2

Nelson’s buzzer-beater lifts Trojans past Cardinals

The Tri-Center Trojans (16-2) avenged one of their prior defeats by defeating Treynor (15-4) 56-55.

The Cardinals came out red hot, sinking four first quarter threes to grab the early lead after one quarter. But, the Trojans defense tightened up and overtook the Cardinal in the final two minutes of the first half to take their first lead of the game 31-28.