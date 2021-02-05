Treynor girls top Tri-Center; Trojan boys win on Nelson buzzer-beater

The Treynor girls clinched a Western Iowa Conference title on Friday thanks to tough full-court defense, helping TC win 60-25.
The Cardinals (16-3, 13-1) created the most separation with a 15-5 second quarter run, followed by a 9-2 run in the third quarter. Treynor then held the Trojans (7-10, 4-10) scoreless throughout the entire fourth quarter.
TREY 18 15 11 16--60
T-C 11 5 9 0--25
TREY: Mandy Stogdill 19; Clara Teigland 15: Emma Flathers 8; Alexa Schwartz 6; Ella Tiarks 4; Anna Halverson 4; Kasey Lang 2; Brooklyn Sedlak 2; Allie Houser 2
T-C: Madison Ausdemore 13; Brooke Daugherty 8; Presley Pogge 2; Cassidy Cunningham 2
Nelson’s buzzer-beater lifts Trojans past Cardinals
The Tri-Center Trojans (16-2) avenged one of their prior defeats by defeating Treynor (15-4) 56-55.
The Cardinals came out red hot, sinking four first quarter threes to grab the early lead after one quarter. But, the Trojans defense tightened up and overtook the Cardinal in the final two minutes of the first half to take their first lead of the game 31-28.
The Trojans would boost their lead up to as big as 10 points midway through the third quarter. Treynor was not about to go down without a fight. The Cardinals fought back to make it a three point ball game by the end of the third quarter and after slugging it out throughout the fourth quarter, Treynor senior Tim Zimmerman tied the game with a lay-up in the dying last seconds of regulation to force overtime.
Back and forth they went again as the lead changed three times in overtime. Treynor floated in a layup with four seconds to spare in OT to take a two point lead. However, Tri-Center senior Leyton Nelson caught a pass from Jaxon Johnson, sunk a 3 as the buzzer sounded to top Treynor and avenge their defeat from Jan. 5 in Neola.
T-C 14 17 11 5 9 56
TREY 19 9 11 8 8 55
TC: Ethan Alfters 13; Leyton Nelson 12; Kent Elliott 12; Mason Rohach 8;
TREY: Tim Zimmerman 18; Sid Schaaf 13; Thomas Schwartz 9; Noah James 9; Blake Sadr 4; Braden Larsen 2