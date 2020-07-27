Treynor looking to maintain winning ways in Des Moines

Six days will have passed since Treynor last played when the Cardinals take the field Monday. The break provided the team with a luxury that hasn’t been there most of the summer: time to heal and rest.

“Taking six days off is probably a good thing,” Wallace said. “We’ve got some sore arms here and there and some bumps and bruises. We’ll have some time to get these guys healed up. We’re still practicing every night and getting game ready. Now that we know we’re playing Van Meter, we can progress and get into specifics on the defensive and offensive side of the ball.”

Regardless of what happens Monday and beyond, Wallace is proud of the fight and pride his team has displayed for not only itself but also the Treynor community.

“Win or lose with these boys, it’s a season to remember,” he said. “We had the COVID situation and everything else with my first year at the helm. I was lucky enough to be on staff with Coach (Bob) Mantell for three years. So the rapport I have with these six seniors, we’re a pretty tight-knit group of guys. I want nothing more than the best for these guys. To get to Principal Park this year that was goal No. 1 set by all six of those guys.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.