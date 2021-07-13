Treynor, Riverside, Tri-Center advance in postseason

Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center, Riverside and Treynor baseball all won games on Monday to advance in the postseason.
Tri-Center defeated IKM-Manning 9-0, Riverside won an extra-innings thriller against Stanton 8-7 and Treynor won 6-1.
Tri-Center senior pitcher Mason Rohatsch started the game on the mound and pitched six innings where he gave up only four hits while striking out seven batters.
The Trojans defense did the rest of the work scoring one in the first, three in the third, one in the fourth and four in the sixth.
As a team, Tri-Center went 10 for 26 from the plate with three doubles and two triples.
Rohatsch went 2 for 4 from the plate, senior Trent Kozeal went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, senior Brett McGee went 1 for 2, junior Justice Weers went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, junior Jaxon Johnson went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, senior Daden McDermott went 1 for 3 and Ethan Alfers went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Kozeal stole one base and senior Leyton Nelson recorded two stolen bases.
Kozeal also pitched one inning of relief where he gave up no hits and struck out two batters.
IKM-Manning - 000 000 0 -- 0 4 1
Tri-Center 103 104 0 -- 9 10 2
Riverside needed nine innings to get the win, but managed a run in the top of the ninth and held Stanton scoreless to secure the win.
After neither team scored in the first, the Bulldogs scored a pair of runs in the top of the second before the Vikings plated four to take the lead.
Riverside cut the deficit to one in the third after scoring three runs and giving up two.
The Bulldogs tied the game in the game at 6-6 in the fourth and both teams scored in the fifth.
The bats went cold for both teams after the with no runs in the next three innings before Riverside finally scored the game-winning run in the ninth.
Senior Eddie Vlcek went 3 for 5 from the plate with an RBI, senior Ethan Reicks went 1 for 4, senior Wyatt Hough went 1 for 1, freshman Mason McCready went 2 for 5 with an RBI, sophomore Aiden Bell went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and freshman Dalton Smith went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Riverside stole 15 basses in the game. Vleck stole five basses, senior Drake Woods, McCready, Bell and Smith all had two and freshman Kyler Reiken and Reicks each stole one.
Reicks also pitched 6 1/3 innings. He gave up one run on one hit while striking out 10 batters. Hough struck out two batters in 2 and 2/3 innings pitched.
Riverside (7-16) 023 110 001 -- 8 11 4
Stanton (11-8) 042 010 000 -- 7 5 6
Treynor sophomore Jaxon Schumacher was hot from the plate on Monday going 3 for 4 with two doubles and one triple which accounted for four RBIs.
The Cardinals scored two in the first, two in the second and two in the fourth and held the Tigers to one in the seventh.
As a team, Treynor went 6 for 23 from the plate with two doubles and one triple.
Sophomore Mason Yochum went 1 for 2, junior Kaden Snyder drove in a run, junior Brady Coffman went 1 for 3 and junior Gabe Travis went 1 for 3.
Travis, senior Brock Wallace, junior AJ Schlitz, freshman Brock Poland and sophomore Kyle Moss all finished with one stolen base.
Freshman Charlie Schrage started the game on the mound and pitched 6 1/3 innings. He allowed one unearned run on six hits while striking out five batters.
Red Oak (5-21) 000 000 1 -- 1 7 1
Treynor (14-11) 220 200 0 -- 6 6 4