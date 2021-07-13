Treynor, Riverside, Tri-Center advance in postseason

Riverside needed nine innings to get the win, but managed a run in the top of the ninth and held Stanton scoreless to secure the win.

After neither team scored in the first, the Bulldogs scored a pair of runs in the top of the second before the Vikings plated four to take the lead.

Riverside cut the deficit to one in the third after scoring three runs and giving up two.

The Bulldogs tied the game in the game at 6-6 in the fourth and both teams scored in the fifth.

The bats went cold for both teams after the with no runs in the next three innings before Riverside finally scored the game-winning run in the ninth.

Senior Eddie Vlcek went 3 for 5 from the plate with an RBI, senior Ethan Reicks went 1 for 4, senior Wyatt Hough went 1 for 1, freshman Mason McCready went 2 for 5 with an RBI, sophomore Aiden Bell went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and freshman Dalton Smith went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Riverside stole 15 basses in the game. Vleck stole five basses, senior Drake Woods, McCready, Bell and Smith all had two and freshman Kyler Reiken and Reicks each stole one.