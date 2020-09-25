Treynor rushing attack too much for Missouri Valley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TREYNOR – Five different players scored a touchdown Friday as Treynor rolled to a 46-6 victory over Missouri Valley.

Braden Larsen, Noah James, Todd Pedersen and Jaxson Schumacher each had rushing touchdowns, and Blake Sadr found pay dirt with fourth-quarter interception return.

The Cardinals finished the game with 338 rushing yards.

Treynor will next play Friday at MVAOCOU, while Missouri Valley will play at East Sac County.

Missouri Valley (1-4) 0 0 6 0 – 6

Treynor (3-2) 7 10 0 29 – 46

T: Braden Larsen 65 run (Owen Mieska kick)

T: FG Tom Schwartz 21

T: Noah James 2 run (Mieska kick)

MV: Drake Anderson 8 run (attempt failed)

T: Todd Pedersen 53 run (kick failed)

T: Jaxson Schumacher 20 run (Schumacher run)

T: Blake Sadr interception return (Larsen run)

T: Pedersen 2 run (Mieska kick)