 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Treynor rushing attack too much for Missouri Valley
0 comments

Treynor rushing attack too much for Missouri Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

TREYNOR – Five different players scored a touchdown Friday as Treynor rolled to a 46-6 victory over Missouri Valley.

Braden Larsen, Noah James, Todd Pedersen and Jaxson Schumacher each had rushing touchdowns, and Blake Sadr found pay dirt with fourth-quarter interception return.

The Cardinals finished the game with 338 rushing yards.

Treynor will next play Friday at MVAOCOU, while Missouri Valley will play at East Sac County.

Missouri Valley (1-4) 0 0 6 0 – 6

Treynor (3-2) 7 10 0 29 – 46

T: Braden Larsen 65 run (Owen Mieska kick)

T: FG Tom Schwartz 21

T: Noah James 2 run (Mieska kick)

MV: Drake Anderson 8 run (attempt failed)

T: Todd Pedersen 53 run (kick failed)

T: Jaxson Schumacher 20 run (Schumacher run)

T: Blake Sadr interception return (Larsen run)

T: Pedersen 2 run (Mieska kick)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L.C. stays undefeated
Sports News

L.C. stays undefeated

The Class 3-A No. 4 Titans got a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior running back Logan Katzer after a Carroll fumble and three-and-out on …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert