 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Treynor sweeps Logan Magnolia
0 comments

Treynor sweeps Logan Magnolia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Treynor logo

Treynor Logo

Treynor volleyball swept its third opponent in a row on Thursday at Logan-Magnolia, winning 25-19, 25-11, 25-19. 

The win improves the Cardinals record to 10-3 on the season. Treynor is 13-1 against Logan-Magnolia since 2013 and has now won the last four matches. 

Senior Kailey Rochholz led the Cardinals in kills with nine, junior Kiralyn Horton added seven and seniors Natalie Simpson and Brooklyn Sedlak each tallied five. 

Senior Emma Flathers paced Treynoy with 27 assists and junior Delaney Simpson recorded 12 digs. 

Flathers and senior Madeline Lewis served two aces each and Simpson blocked three shots. 

Treynor is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Red Oak Invite. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LC hands Norwalk first loss
Amateur

LC hands Norwalk first loss

  • Updated

It wasn’t perfect. As a matter of fact, it wasn’t even necessarily pretty. But, Lewis Central started fast, capitalized on early turnovers and…

TJ falls in close battle
Amateur

TJ falls in close battle

  • Updated

Thomas Jefferson football lost its third game in a row on Friday at Carroll 24-14, but head coach Brant Anderson said the team showed a lot of…

+10
Mayberry leads Rams past Lynx
Amateur

Mayberry leads Rams past Lynx

  • Updated

Glenwood football intercepted a pass on the first drive of the game, and never looked back in a 48-0 win over Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham St…

Riverside sweeps Audubon
Amateur

Riverside sweeps Audubon

  • Updated

Riverside volleyball needed just three sets against Audubon, winning 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 at home on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert