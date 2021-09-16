Treynor sweeps Logan Magnolia

Treynor volleyball swept its third opponent in a row on Thursday at Logan-Magnolia, winning 25-19, 25-11, 25-19.

The win improves the Cardinals record to 10-3 on the season. Treynor is 13-1 against Logan-Magnolia since 2013 and has now won the last four matches.

Senior Kailey Rochholz led the Cardinals in kills with nine, junior Kiralyn Horton added seven and seniors Natalie Simpson and Brooklyn Sedlak each tallied five.

Senior Emma Flathers paced Treynoy with 27 assists and junior Delaney Simpson recorded 12 digs.

Flathers and senior Madeline Lewis served two aces each and Simpson blocked three shots.

Treynor is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Red Oak Invite.