Treynor's James and Schaaf shines at Drake Relays; LC, Underwood, Glenwood athletes compete on blue oval

Treynor senior Noah James added another feather in his hat at the Drake Relays on Thursday competing in four different events.
The highlight of the day for James came in the high jump where he cleared 6 feet, 5 inches to place second. The silver medal was tied for the best result out of any area athlete in any event.
James also placed sixth in the 400 hurdles with a 55.94 and 20th in the 100 hurdles with a 15.83.
Treynor’s Sid Schaaf was the other standout, winning a silver medal in the 400 hurdles with a 54.84. He also placed 14th in the 110 hurdles with a 15.71.
James and Schaaf joined Todd Pedersen and Devin Vorthmann in the 1600-meter relay that placed sixth out of 24 teams with a 3:26.92.
The last Treynor event was the 800 relay comprised of Schaaf, Pedersen, Evan Smith and Jaxon Schumacher, which came in 21st with a time of 1:35.55.
Lewis Central also had success at Drake.
Junior Hunter Deyo placed 13th out of 24 in the shot put with a distance of 51 feet, 1.25 inches. Maddie Bergman placed 25th in the long jump with a distance of 14-5.
The Titans also qualified two relays.
The boys distance medley came in 14th place with a time of 3:40.88. That team was comprised of sophomore Lucci Fidone, senior Jonah Pomrenke, junior Ethen Fishell and senior Nathan Sell.
“I was really happy with both (Deyo and the distance medley) today,” L.C. boys head coach Matt Argotsinger said. “I was really just looking for them to compete. They both moved up. Anytime that happens it’s a good thing.”
The girls 400 relay came in 40th with a time of 52.26.
That squad was comprised of Sophia Glasnapp, Madeline Fidone, Irelynn James and Maddie Bergman.
Underwood sent three individuals and two relays.
Senior Brayden Wollan highlighted the day for the Eagles with a bronze medal in the 400 with a time of 48.94. He also placed seventh in the 100 with a time of 11.14.
Junior Zoe Rus came in fifth in the shot put with a throw of 38-8.5.
Junior Haylee Seidler came in 20th in the discus with a toss of 112-7.
The Eagles boys 400 relay came in 30th with a time of 44.57. That team was made up of junior Wollan, Joey Anderson, junior Collin Brandt and sophomore Alex Ravlin. The boys 1600 relay came in 24th with a time of 3:32.14. That relay comprised of Wallan, Ravlin, Scott Pearson and Bryce Patten.
The only other local team to compete at Drake was the Glenwood boys 400 relay team, which came in 34th with a 44.72. That team was made up of senior Tyler Huey, junior Brock Sell, sophomore Colby Frye and senior Silas Bales.