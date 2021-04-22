Treynor's James and Schaaf shines at Drake Relays; LC, Underwood, Glenwood athletes compete on blue oval

Treynor senior Noah James added another feather in his hat at the Drake Relays on Thursday competing in four different events.

The highlight of the day for James came in the high jump where he cleared 6 feet, 5 inches to place second. The silver medal was tied for the best result out of any area athlete in any event.

James also placed sixth in the 400 hurdles with a 55.94 and 20th in the 100 hurdles with a 15.83.

Treynor’s Sid Schaaf was the other standout, winning a silver medal in the 400 hurdles with a 54.84. He also placed 14th in the 110 hurdles with a 15.71.

James and Schaaf joined Todd Pedersen and Devin Vorthmann in the 1600-meter relay that placed sixth out of 24 teams with a 3:26.92.

The last Treynor event was the 800 relay comprised of Schaaf, Pedersen, Evan Smith and Jaxon Schumacher, which came in 21st with a time of 1:35.55.

Lewis Central also had success at Drake.

Junior Hunter Deyo placed 13th out of 24 in the shot put with a distance of 51 feet, 1.25 inches. Maddie Bergman placed 25th in the long jump with a distance of 14-5.

The Titans also qualified two relays.