Treynor's Petersen named Daily Nonpareil Area Baseball Player of the Year

Throughout his baseball career, and especially during his COVID-19-shortened senior season this summer, Treynor’s Drew Petersen let his play do most of his talking.
The left-handed pitcher won’t stand out with overwhelming velocity, and he’s a man of few words, but when he takes the mound, what makes him so special is clear.
Petersen has a unique blend of pinpoint location and pitching smarts that few prep hurlers enjoy at a young age.
That poise was on full display during a memorable postseason run. Petersen struck out 15 – yes, 15 – batters in a 3-1 substate final victory over Carroll Kuemper, which clinched the Cardinals a spot in the Class 2-A state tournament.
He returned to the mound six days later for the state quarterfinal round against top-seeded Van Meter, tossing five scoreless innings and striking out six.
Those two performances were the cherry on top of a standout season for Petersen. In 39 2/3 innings on the mound, he finished 4-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 51 strikeouts, which led the team. At the plate, he hit .309 with 18 RBIs, a home run and 10 runs.
Add in his leadership during the Cardinals’ trip to Des Moines, and it’s easy to see why Petersen is the 2020 Daily Nonpareil Area Baseball Player of the Year.
That the Cardinals qualified for the state tournament was quite the accomplishment in itself. Following a humbling 14-1 loss at home to Abraham Lincoln on June 29, Treynor fell to 4-5 on the season. A players-only meeting was held following that matchup.
“(Treynor senior) Kristian Martens wanted all of us to stay out after the game and talk to us,” Petersen said. “I feel like that really turned us around. It was just us saying that this wasn’t Treynor baseball, and we needed to figure it out. Something just clicked.”
Especially with Petersen. He enjoyed a dominant stretch on the mound once the calendar turned to July. He earned a pair of regular-season wins over Missouri Valley (July 2) and Tri-Center (July 14). Next came his postseason run against Kuemper and Van Meter in which he threw 11 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts while allowing only one run over the two starts combined.
“He’s confident in his abilities,” Treynor coach Scott Wallace said. “Drew has trust in himself, and he never gets rattled on the mound. So many people have reached out to me, not just in southwest Iowa, and said that probably the best game at Principal Park this summer was our game against Van Meter.
“Drew commands the zone, and when he’s on, he’s deadly. He was definitely on against Van Meter and against Kuemper.”
Petersen’s next baseball venture is beginning in Sioux City at Briar Cliff University. While his college career has only just started, he’s anxious for the future.
“It’s been a little different than high school,” Petersen said. “It’s a little quicker, but other than that, it’s been pretty good.”
He can move forward knowing he did his part in bringing Treynor back to the pinnacle of Iowa prep baseball at the state tournament. He also leaves a big void to fill for the Cardinals on the mound and in the batter’s box.
“He was a very big impact player for the program for the last four years,” Wallace said. “He’s not very vocal during practices or games, but what he’s able to do with that baseball in his hand speaks volumes.
“There are big shoes to fill. We put a lot of time in with Drew. He’s going to be a difficult one to try to replace. Our players know it will take a lot of work of their own to get back to where we were this year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!