Treynor's Petersen named Daily Nonpareil Area Baseball Player of the Year

That the Cardinals qualified for the state tournament was quite the accomplishment in itself. Following a humbling 14-1 loss at home to Abraham Lincoln on June 29, Treynor fell to 4-5 on the season. A players-only meeting was held following that matchup.

“(Treynor senior) Kristian Martens wanted all of us to stay out after the game and talk to us,” Petersen said. “I feel like that really turned us around. It was just us saying that this wasn’t Treynor baseball, and we needed to figure it out. Something just clicked.”

Especially with Petersen. He enjoyed a dominant stretch on the mound once the calendar turned to July. He earned a pair of regular-season wins over Missouri Valley (July 2) and Tri-Center (July 14). Next came his postseason run against Kuemper and Van Meter in which he threw 11 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts while allowing only one run over the two starts combined.

“He’s confident in his abilities,” Treynor coach Scott Wallace said. “Drew has trust in himself, and he never gets rattled on the mound. So many people have reached out to me, not just in southwest Iowa, and said that probably the best game at Principal Park this summer was our game against Van Meter.

“Drew commands the zone, and when he’s on, he’s deadly. He was definitely on against Van Meter and against Kuemper.”