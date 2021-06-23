Tri-Center baseball wins to stay in control of WIC

Tri-Center (16-1) 11, Missouri Valley (10-11) 1- Tri-Center baseball bumped its win streak up to 10 games after defeating Missouri Valley for the second time this year.
The win also marks the fifth straight 10-run rule win and ninth in the last 10 games.
The Trojans began with three runs in the first inning to take an immediate lead. The Big Reds scored a run to make it 3-1, but T.C. got the run back in the bottom half of the third inning. The score remained 4-1 until the sixth inning where the Trojans put the game away with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Tri-Center had 14 team hits as senior Brett McGee led the Trojans with three hits in the game junior Justice Weers, senior Trent Kozeal, senior Kaden McDermott, and senior Ethan Alfers all had two hits for the Trojans.
Senior Mason Rohatsch pitched all six innings for the Trojans allowing five hits and striking out two batters.
Riverside (4-14) 19, Griswold (2-10) 9- The Bulldogs scored 11 combined runs in the fifth and sixth inning to rally back from a prior 6-4 deficit after two innings to end the game in six innings.
The Bulldogs tied the game by the end of the third inning before going on their late-inning scoring spree. Riverside senior Eddie Vlcek led the way with three hits in the game. Freshmen Dalton Smith, Kyler Rieken, and Grady Jeppesen each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Jeppesen earned the win on the mound for Riverside after pitching 4 1/3 innings and striking out eight batters.
Logan-Magnolia (11-10) 10, AHSTW (4-11) 1- The Panthers finished the game with the game’s last 10 runs to top the Vikings in Avoca on Tuesday evening for their seventh consecutive win.
Sophomore Brayden Lund led the Vikes with two hits, each hit went for a triple. The loss marks the fourth-straight loss and sixth in seven games for AHSTW.
Glenwood (10-8) 6 Shenandoah (5-14) 2- After going into a 2-2 tie after three innings the Rams scored the final four innings of the contest to win their third straight game.
Freshman Kayden Anderson and junior Nolan Little each had two hits in the game for the Rams. Notably, freshman Trent Patton had three RBIs for the Rams and one hit.
Sophomore Risto Lappala got the win on the mound for Glenwood after pitching 5 1/3 innings after striking out 10 batters while giving up just three hits.
Eagles keep rolling
Underwood (19-2) 12 Treynor (7-11) 0-Class 2A No. 7 Underwood shut out Treynor on the road to close the game in five innings to remain in the lead of the Western Iowa Conference standings.
Griswold (18-1) 5 Riverside (14-11) 0- The Bulldogs fell to their former Western Iowa Conference opponent.
Senior Kenna Ford, freshman Elyssa Amdor, and eighth-graders Sophia Taylor and Ayla Richardson all had a hit for the Bulldogs.
Missouri Valley (7-17) 8 Tri-Center (4-15) 3- The Lady Reds scored all eight of their runs within the first four innings of the game to take quick control of the game.
The Trojans scored three runs through the fifth and sixth inning, but the deficit proved to be too much.
Glenwood (7-15) 14 Shenandoah (4-18) 3- The Rams scored six runs within the first three innings to take command of this game.
The Fillies cut the Rams' lead in half after scoring three in the bottom of the third inning but later scored eight combined runs in the fifth and sixth inning to end the game in six innings.