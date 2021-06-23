Tri-Center baseball wins to stay in control of WIC

Tri-Center (16-1) 11, Missouri Valley (10-11) 1- Tri-Center baseball bumped its win streak up to 10 games after defeating Missouri Valley for the second time this year.

The win also marks the fifth straight 10-run rule win and ninth in the last 10 games.

The Trojans began with three runs in the first inning to take an immediate lead. The Big Reds scored a run to make it 3-1, but T.C. got the run back in the bottom half of the third inning. The score remained 4-1 until the sixth inning where the Trojans put the game away with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Tri-Center had 14 team hits as senior Brett McGee led the Trojans with three hits in the game junior Justice Weers, senior Trent Kozeal, senior Kaden McDermott, and senior Ethan Alfers all had two hits for the Trojans.

Senior Mason Rohatsch pitched all six innings for the Trojans allowing five hits and striking out two batters.

Riverside (4-14) 19, Griswold (2-10) 9- The Bulldogs scored 11 combined runs in the fifth and sixth inning to rally back from a prior 6-4 deficit after two innings to end the game in six innings.