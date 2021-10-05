 Skip to main content
Trojans and Eagles run at Woodbine
Trojans and Eagles run at Woodbine

The Tri-Center and Underwood cross country teams ran at the Woodbine invite on Monday. In doing so, Tri-Center’s boys and girls teams each finished within the top three, while the Underwood boys team finished fourth as a squad.

On the girl’s side of the competition, Tri-Center freshman Quincey Schneckloth finished third overall with a time of 23:12. Not far behind her was Karis Corrin, who placed 10th and Jaden Franke in 11th. Kyla Corrin then rounded out the top 15 at 15th for T.C.

Jordyn Reimer was the top finisher for Underwood in 19th place, and Phoebe Wilson was right behind her at 20th.

On the boys' side of the event, Underwood senior Bryce Patten finished second with a time of 18:13. Trojan sophomore Christian Dahir was the team’s best finisher at 11th with a time of 20:21.

Listed below are the team and individual results of this meet.

Girls Team Results

1. Woodbine - 46 - 2 6 9 13 16 

2. Tri-Center - 55 - 3 10 11 14 17

3. Boyer Valley - 64 - 1 7 12 18 26

4. Audubon - 68 - 4 5 8 24 27

5. Exira-EHK - 101 - 15 20 21 22 23

Girls individual

1. Mariah Falkena - Boyer Valley- 22:22

2. Addison Murdock- Woodbine- 22:43

3. Quincey Schneckloth - Tri-Center- 23:12

4. Stefi Beisswenger- Audubon - 23:41

5. Hannah Thygesen- Audubon -23:55

6. Lapel Adyson- Woodbine- 24:01

7. Clara Gorham- Boyer Valley- 24:06

8. Grace Slater- Audubon- 24:18

9. Elise Olson- Woodbine- 24:28

10. Karis Corrin- Tri-Center- 24:40

11. Jaden Franke- Tri-Center- 24:46

15. Kyla Corrin- Tri-Center- 25:30

19. Jordyn Reimer- Underwood- 26:46

20. Phoebe Wilson- Underwood- 26:51

21. Olivia Matson- Tri-Center- 27:11

32. Emily Wagner- Underwood- 30:23

37. Josie Rosas- Underwood- 34:15

40. Hope McPhillips- Tri-Center- 35:01

Boys Team Results

1. Woodbine - 38 - 3 4 8 9 14

2. Missouri Valley - 43 - 5 6 7 10 15

3. Tri-Center - 78 - 11 12 17 18 20

4. Underwood - 103 - 2 13 19 34 35

5. Boyer Valley - 109 - 1 23 26 28 30

6. CAM - 135 - 16 26 29 31 33

Boys Individual

1. Patrick Heffernan- Boyer Valley- 17:45

2. Bryce Patten- Underwood- 18:13

3. Landon Bendgen- Woodbine- 18:40

4. Gunner Wagner- Woodbine- 19:05

5. Cody Gilpin- Missouri Valley- 19:20

6. Will Gutzmer- Missouri Valley- 19:33

7. Brek Boruff- Missouri Valley 19:46

8. Nate Wright- Woodbine- 20:12

9. Thomas Tremel- Woodbine- 20:14

10. Jacob Hoden- Missouri Valley- 20:15

11. Christian Dahir- Tri-Center- 20:21

12. Micheal Denning- Tri-Center- 20:41

13. Blake Allen- Underwood- 20:44

18. Sean McGee- Tri-Center- 21:23

19. Cole Meyer- Tri-Center- 21:27

20. Hagen Heistand- Underwood- 21:30

21. Kyle McDonald- Tri-Center- 21:40

24. Simeon Weers- Tri-Center- 22:09

27. Matt Eikenberry- Tri-Center- 22:43

28. Drew Georgius- Tri-Center- 22:45

41. Clayton Luett- Underwood- 25:25

42. Carter Forbush- Underwood- 26:01

