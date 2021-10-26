 Skip to main content
Trojans beat Bulldogs
Trojans beat Bulldogs

  • Updated
IMG_7334-01.jpg

Trojan junior Emile Sorenson spikes down a kill in a match earlier this year. Sorenson led the Trojans with 17 kills against Riverside.

 AUSTIN HEINEN, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball stumbled in set one to Riverside, but then won the next three sets to defeat Riverside in four sets and clinch a spot in the regional final in four sets, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19, on Monday night in Oakland. 

After the Riverside Bulldogs took set one, the Trojans turned up the heat at the net. Leading the charge for the Trojans was junior Emile Sorenson with 17 kills, sophomore Mikenzie Brewer was second on the team with nine kills, and senior Marissa Ring had eight kills.

Notably, senior Miranda Ring led T.C. with 39 assists, senior Tatum Carlson had 18 digs and two aces to lead the team.

The Bulldogs always stayed within striking distance of the Trojans, but couldn’t get the big run again to overtake the Trojans.

Riverside junior Veronica Andrusyshyn led the Bulldogs with a game-high 19 kills and led the team with 13 kills, senior Izzy Bluml contributed another 13 kills.

Tri-Center with the win moves on to the Regional final where they will meet Sidney for the fifth time this season. Tri-Center has won three of the four meetings.

Game time between the Cowgirls and Trojans is set for 7 p.m. at Lewis Central on Wednesday. The winner goes to the state tournament.

Tri-Center (26-10) 19 25 25 25 -- 3

Riverside (23-14) 25 18 18 19 -- 1

