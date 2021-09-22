Trojans host XC Meet

Tri-Center boys and girls cross country teams hosted their home invite on Tuesday afternoon. The Trojans boys placed fifth as a team out of 14 total schools in attendance, while the girls' team placed third out of 13 teams.

For the girls, Quincey Schneckloth was Tri-Center’s top runner as she placed fifth after a time of 21 minutes, five seconds. AHSTW’s Rylie Knop placed 16th as the team’s top runner. Treynor’s top finisher was Mira Dreyer at 34th and Underwood’s top runner was Phoebe Wilson who placed 44th.

The Trojan's top finisher was Michael Denning who placed 20th out of 99 runners and had a time of 19:22. Among other teams participating, Underwood’s Bryce Patten placed third with a time of 17:22.

AHSTW’s Caleb Hatch was the best finisher for the Vikings at 13th with a time of 19:07. Treynor’s best finisher was John Ross Biederman at 14th with a time of 19:08. Iowa School for the Deaf also had one runner as Lakota Benge placed 82nd.

Listed below are the team and individual results for all area teams in attendance for this meet.

Girls team results:

1. Logan-Magnolia -32 - 1 2 7 9 13

2. Harlan -36 - 3 4 8 10 11