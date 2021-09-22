Trojans host XC Meet

Tri-Center boys and girls cross country teams hosted their home invite on Tuesday afternoon. The Trojans boys placed fifth as a team out of 14 total schools in attendance, while the girls' team placed third out of 13 teams.
For the girls, Quincey Schneckloth was Tri-Center’s top runner as she placed fifth after a time of 21 minutes, five seconds. AHSTW’s Rylie Knop placed 16th as the team’s top runner. Treynor’s top finisher was Mira Dreyer at 34th and Underwood’s top runner was Phoebe Wilson who placed 44th.
The Trojan's top finisher was Michael Denning who placed 20th out of 99 runners and had a time of 19:22. Among other teams participating, Underwood’s Bryce Patten placed third with a time of 17:22.
AHSTW’s Caleb Hatch was the best finisher for the Vikings at 13th with a time of 19:07. Treynor’s best finisher was John Ross Biederman at 14th with a time of 19:08. Iowa School for the Deaf also had one runner as Lakota Benge placed 82nd.
Listed below are the team and individual results for all area teams in attendance for this meet.
Girls team results:
1. Logan-Magnolia -32 - 1 2 7 9 13
2. Harlan -36 - 3 4 8 10 11
3. Tri-Center -92 - 5 17 19 26 31
4. Boyer Valley -115 - 6 15 20 54 70
5. AHSTW - 130 - 16 28 29 35 57
6. MVAOCOU - 137 - 12 32 48 51 59
7. Exira-EHK - 25 49 61 64 74
Girls Results:
1. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - 19:08
2. Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - 19:12
3. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan - 19:42
4. Kaia Bieker, Harlan - 20:01
5. Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center - 21:05
6. Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley - 21:08
7. Haedyn Hall, Logan-Magnolia - 21:22
8. Ellie Gross, Harlan - 21:28
9. Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia - 21:30
10. Jenna Gessert, Harlan - 21:43
16. Rylie Knop, AHSTW - 22:18
17. Jaden Franke, Tri-Center - 22:24
19. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center - 22:47
26. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center - 23:48
28. Ellie Petersen, AHSTW - 24:01
29. Ella Langer, AHSTW - 24:06
31. Olivia Matson, Tri-Center - 24:27
34. Mira Dreyer, Treynor - 24:46
35. Cali Petersen, AHSTW - 24:48
37. Ryleigh Thomas, Treynor - 24:50
44. Phoebe Wilson, Underwood - 25:19
45. Noel Cramer, Treynor - 25:23
52. Brooklyn Currin, Treynor - 26:23
57. Miranda Akers, AHSTW - 27:07
62. Emily Wagner, Underwood - 28:31
63. Abbie Willett, AHSTW - 28:32
68. Hope McPhillips, Tri-Center - 29:18
69. Josie Rosas, Underwood - 30:09
73. Azzie Welsh, AHSTW - 33:25
Boys team results
1. Harlan - 48 - 1 5 9 12 28
2. Missouri Valley - 58 - 8 10 11 17 19
3. Woodbine - 61 - 2 7 16 18 26
4. MVAOCOU - 93 - 6 15 23 29 34
5. Tri-Center - 132 - 20 24 33 35 37
6. Logan-Magnolia - 22 40 44 54 56
7. Boyer Valley - 181 - 4 47 57 59 61
8. Treynor - 188 - 14 39 49 60 67
9. East Mills - 226 - 30 43 64 68 79
Boys Individual results
1. Tyler Shelton, Harlan - 17:03
2. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine - 17:08
3. Bryce Patten, Underwood - 17:22
4. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley - 17:34
5. Ian Shelton, Harlan - 17:57
6. Kael Hamman, MVACOU - 18:08
7. Gunner Wagner, Woodbine - 18:14
8. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley - 18:27
9. Kaiden Milliken, Harlan - 18:34
10. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley -18:43
13. Caleb Hatch, AHSTW- 19:07
14. John Ross Biederman, Treynor - 19:08
20. Micheal Denning, Tri-Center - 19:22
21. Blake Hall, Underwood - 19:23
24. Christian Dahir, Tri-Center - 19:38
27. Caden Geraghty, AHSTW -19:59
33. Cole Meyer, Tri-Center - 20:24
35. Matt Eikenberry, Tri-Center - 20:35
37. Kyle McDonald, Tri-Center - 20:40
38. Drew Georgius, Tri-Center - 20:46
39. Jack Carley, Treynor - 20:48
49. Miles Nichols, Treynor - 21:38
51. Joseph Thornock, AHSTW - 21:48
60. Andrew Saar, Treynor - 23:12
65. Matt Stowe, Tri-Center - 24:12
66. Archer Ellsworth, Tri-Center -24:34
67. Michael Davis, Treynor - 24:37
70. Carter Forbush, Underwood - 24:47
71. Clayton Luett, Underwood - 24:54
72. Michael Koricic, Treynor - 24:55
76. Zach Ploen, Tri-Center - 25:01
82. Lakota Benge, Iowa Deaf -26:15
98. Hunter Smith, Tri-Center 31:19