Trojans late innings surge powers by Eagles

The Tri-Center baseball team used a big fifth and sixth inning to knock off Class 2A No. 9 Underwood 11-1 on Friday night in Neola.
The Trojans avenged their prior defeat to Underwood from June 3 when the Eagles topped T.C. 8-7 in Underwood. Tri-Center coach Max Kozeal was proud of the team for finding a way to earn its ninth straight victory.
“I’m really proud and happy with the kids,” Kozeal said. “We just got done with a big game against Treynor the night before, so I was a little worried about the kids coming out flat, but they came out and battled.
“Underwood is a solid team, they’re well-coached and they don’t make many mistakes. They made us work for it, but the kids kept battling and one through nine we got guys that can hit the ball and do positive things which made things tough on their pitchers.”
Tri-Center took an early lead after senior Trent Kozeal hit a sacrifice fly to the outfield that allowed sophomore Revin Bruck to break the ice with their first run. In the next inning, junior Jaxon Johnson hit a solo homer to left-center field to put the home team up 2-0. After having some rough at bats in these past few games seeing the ball fly over the fence was a more than welcome sight for Johnson.
“It felt good to see that,” Johnson said. “I have been at the top of my game these past few games. It always feels good to hit one over, but that one was great to see.
“We all just came ready to play tonight. Revenge was up there, but the bottom line was just to come and play baseball.”
Senior Brett McGee then came into score in the bottom half of the third to make it 3-0 Tri-Center.
The Eagles then made their move to put pressure on the Trojans in the top half of the fourth. Senior Blake Hall connected for one of his two total hits for the game to lead off the fourth and eventually score a run to trim the lead down to a pair.
Hall led the Eagles with two hits in the game.
With just one out, Underwood threatened to score more and potentially tie the game with runners at second and third. The senior Trojan pitcher Leytonstruck out a batter for one of his eight strikeouts. T.C. escaped the inning after a pop fly was caught by the outfield to maintain a 3-1 lead.
“We got into a tight situation there,” Nelson said. “I know I got eight other guys with me and I trust everyone to make a play and it all worked out.
“They put it to us last time so we wanted another crack at them after losing to them earlier. It was a close game last time so it felt good to come out and 10-run them.”
Nelson pitched all six innings for the Trojans, thus earning the win on the mound after allowing seven hits, two walks, and retiring eight batters.
Despite plating just one run, you could feel a momentum shift occurring. The Eagles made a pitching change to try to shake things up. However, three Trojan batters were walked in the inning including two walked-in runs.
The Trojans tallied up three runs in the bottom half of the fifth to take a 6-1 advantage, and after holding the visiting Eagles scoreless for the top half of the sixth the Trojans caught fire with four hits and five runs to close out the game in six innings.
The first of those four hits came from Trent Kozeal who also recorded his second RBI with the hit. Sensing blood in the water, the Trojans went on the attack with the bats and found a way to close the deal early.
“They are a great team,” Trent Kozeal said. “We just had to keep things simple like we have all week and that’s why we’ve been playing some great baseball. Today was no different, our bats can really carry us, they give us a lot of confidence.
“We made a couple of mistakes with our fielding, but we just didn’t let things snowball. Leyton also pitched an amazing game when things got tight. Especially in that fifth inning, he played lights out and that’s what great players do.”
Kozeal and Johnson each ended the night with one hit, senior Mason Rohatsch and senior Kaden McDermott each had two hits for the Trojans which co-led the team.
This win for Tri-Center snaps a seven-game win streak for Underwood while boosting the Trojans win streak up to nine. This win also marks the fourth consecutive game where T.C. has beaten their opponent by 10 runs or more. Needless to say, Max Kozeal likes how his team is playing.
“The kids are playing really well, but there’s plenty of things we have to get better at and they know it,” Max Kozeal said. “We watched a third strike fly by a couple of times and made some minor misread which can be cleaned up. They just keep the game simple, just hit the ball, catch the ball, throw the ball, and then good things happen. That’s really all it is, we keep things simple.”
Tri-Center will remain at home at 7:30 p.m. to host Missouri Valley (9-10). Underwood will look to bounce back on Monday when they host Riverside with varsity action starting around 7 p.m.
Underwood (14-2) 000 100 -- 1
Tri-Center (15-1) 111 035 -- 11