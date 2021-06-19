Trojans late innings surge powers by Eagles

“We all just came ready to play tonight. Revenge was up there, but the bottom line was just to come and play baseball.”

Senior Brett McGee then came into score in the bottom half of the third to make it 3-0 Tri-Center.

The Eagles then made their move to put pressure on the Trojans in the top half of the fourth. Senior Blake Hall connected for one of his two total hits for the game to lead off the fourth and eventually score a run to trim the lead down to a pair.

Hall led the Eagles with two hits in the game.

With just one out, Underwood threatened to score more and potentially tie the game with runners at second and third. The senior Trojan pitcher Leytonstruck out a batter for one of his eight strikeouts. T.C. escaped the inning after a pop fly was caught by the outfield to maintain a 3-1 lead.

“We got into a tight situation there,” Nelson said. “I know I got eight other guys with me and I trust everyone to make a play and it all worked out.

“They put it to us last time so we wanted another crack at them after losing to them earlier. It was a close game last time so it felt good to come out and 10-run them.”