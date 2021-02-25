Trojans overcome Blum’s record night to upset Rams

GLENWOOD — In a battle of two Hawkeye Ten rivals, Atlantic (14-6) took the third and final meeting of the season over Glenwood (20-3) after falling to the Rams twice in the regular season, winning Thursday night’s substrate semifinal 63-59.

In the wake of Glenwood scoring the first two baskets, Atlantic answered with a 12-2 run to snag an early lead. The Rams responded with a 16-6 run in the second quarter to eventually take a 35-32 lead into the break.

However, the Trojans had another run in them, as Atlantic went on a 12-3 run to leap back in front 43-38 midway through the third. The runs to Rams coach Curt Schulte were a big part of the team’s undoing.

“They went on some runs and we went on some runs,” Glenwood coach Curt Schulte said. “They knocked down a lot of free throws and shot well there, and that proved to also be the difference. It was a classic Hawkeye Ten battle and unfortunately we came out on the short end.”

The Rams went 5-of-13 at the free-throw line, while Atlantic was 18-of-27 at the line.

The Rams would go on an early 6-2 scoring spurt to give themselves a 49-48 lead with five minutes left in the game, but that would be the last time the Rams would have the advantage.