Trojans overcome Blum’s record night to upset Rams

GLENWOOD — In a battle of two Hawkeye Ten rivals, Atlantic (14-6) took the third and final meeting of the season over Glenwood (20-3) after falling to the Rams twice in the regular season, winning Thursday night’s substrate semifinal 63-59.
In the wake of Glenwood scoring the first two baskets, Atlantic answered with a 12-2 run to snag an early lead. The Rams responded with a 16-6 run in the second quarter to eventually take a 35-32 lead into the break.
However, the Trojans had another run in them, as Atlantic went on a 12-3 run to leap back in front 43-38 midway through the third. The runs to Rams coach Curt Schulte were a big part of the team’s undoing.
“They went on some runs and we went on some runs,” Glenwood coach Curt Schulte said. “They knocked down a lot of free throws and shot well there, and that proved to also be the difference. It was a classic Hawkeye Ten battle and unfortunately we came out on the short end.”
The Rams went 5-of-13 at the free-throw line, while Atlantic was 18-of-27 at the line.
The Rams would go on an early 6-2 scoring spurt to give themselves a 49-48 lead with five minutes left in the game, but that would be the last time the Rams would have the advantage.
After a pair of Trojan free throws, Atlantic’s Grant Strum made a crucial 3-pointer with 2:14 left to play to put the Trojans up four. Though senior Ryan Blum scored some late buckets to try and rally the Rams past Atlantic, despite his 37 points on the night, it just wasn’t enough.
“It just didn’t go our way,” Blum said. “I’m really proud of my teammates for playing a big game tonight. I’d go to war with them any day, I wish I could do it again with them.”
“I just poured it all out there. I wish we could have had a different outcome, but I’m really proud and satisfied with how we played. Sometimes you just got to let the chips fall where they do and they went against us tonight.”
Notably, Blum broke Glenwood’s career scoring record after this game. Blum simply said, at the time, it doesn’t mean as much as knowing his time in Glenwood’s basketball program is concluded.
The Rams end the year with a 20-3 record and will graduate Blum, who’s off to Wayne State next year, along with the other four seniors who Schulte says have been great leaders in the Ram’s program.
Atl: 20 12 14 17--63
Glen: 14 21 8 16--59
Atl: Skyler Handlos 22; Grant Strum 13; Dalton Templeton 10; Ethan Strum 8; Ethan Williams 7; Garrett Reynolds 3
Glen: Ryan Blum 37; Ben Hughes 8; Jayme Fritts 6; Brock Sell 4; Silas Bales 2; Logyn Eckheart 2