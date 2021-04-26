Trojans takedown Saintes

St. Albert girls soccer looked to be on its way to winning its third-straight game after scoring in the opening minutes of the game but Tri-Center came back to win 3-1 on its home field on Monday night.

Despite the loss head coach Chris Hughes feels his team is improving and said he was happy with how they played.

“We didn’t look bad,” he said. “They played really well and we have some things to fix. We’re on the upswing.”

Senior Makenna Shepard was responsible for the lone Saintes goal off a direct kick from just outside the box in the seventh minute.

The lead didn’t last long as the Trojans scored in the 13th minute to tie it up.

Both defenses locked in and it looked as if the 1-1 score would hold through the first half when Tri-Center scored the go-ahead goal in the 39th minute.

Tri-Center added one more insurance goal in the second half.

Freshman goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield finished with six saves.

Freshmen Olivia Gardner, Katelynn Hendricks and Sheffield were three of the players that stuck out to Hughes as having an especially successful game.