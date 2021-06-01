Trojans trample Wolfpack; moves on to regional final

The Trojans were not done yet. Miranda Ring scored her second goal of the day in the 42nd minute of a penalty kick. In the 58th minute Cunningham then netted her second of the game, and finally, not to be outdone by her teammate and her twin sister, Marissa Ring scored her second goal in the 73rd minute to produce the 6-0 final.

In the end though, when the Trojans spread the wealth like this Miranda said this formula has not only worked all season but hopes it will help them move into an even deeper postseason run.

“We couldn’t have made it this far without the defense and our amazing goalkeeper (Becca Thayer),” Miranda Ring said. “Our success comes from building from the back and progressing forward and it’s led to a lot of goals. Defense wins games, simple as that.”

Notably, Miranda had three assists to go with her two goals. Sophomores Brooke Daughenbaugh and Rachel Hundtofte each had one assist to contribute as well.

With the win, Tri-Center will prepare to host Class 1A No. 11 Sioux City Heelan ,who beat Unity Christian 3-0. Lefeber expects nothing short of a dogfight with another athletic power such as Heelan, nonetheless, he and the Trojans look forward to the challenge as they look to earn a trip to state.