Trojans trample Wolfpack; moves on to regional final

NEOLA — Class 1A No. 4 Tri-Center girls soccer is off to the regional final after defeating Western Christian 6-0 in the region one semifinal on Tuesday evening at Neola City Park.
The Trojans showed their offensive prowess, scoring two goals in the game’s first 10 minutes as junior Miranda Ring netted her first goal in the seventh minute and freshman Cassidy Cunningham put Tri-Center up a pair after a ninth-minute goal.
After stopping some early shots from the Wolfpack, the Trojans turned their offense into defense, which is exactly what T.C. head coach Jeff Lefeber wanted to see.
“We did well at transitioning out of the back to produce offense up front and that’s what we do,” Lefeber said. “We also made some adjustments to their defense to keep up our fast-playing style which is what we did tonight. Sometimes our score doesn’t always reflect how potent our offense is, but the girls really got after it tonight and established the game right from the beginning.”
Things went quiet until the final five minutes of the first half. Junior Marissa Ring scored her first goal of the day in the 36th minute to put the hosting Trojans up 3-0 at the break and with even more confidence in the defense to produce more chances in the second half.
“Defense wins games,” Marissa Ring said. “We executed the ball well up the field passing to the outsides and our through passes were really good which led to great execution and scores. We knew what was coming and we did what we needed to do. On to the next one now.”
The Trojans were not done yet. Miranda Ring scored her second goal of the day in the 42nd minute of a penalty kick. In the 58th minute Cunningham then netted her second of the game, and finally, not to be outdone by her teammate and her twin sister, Marissa Ring scored her second goal in the 73rd minute to produce the 6-0 final.
In the end though, when the Trojans spread the wealth like this Miranda said this formula has not only worked all season but hopes it will help them move into an even deeper postseason run.
“We couldn’t have made it this far without the defense and our amazing goalkeeper (Becca Thayer),” Miranda Ring said. “Our success comes from building from the back and progressing forward and it’s led to a lot of goals. Defense wins games, simple as that.”
Notably, Miranda had three assists to go with her two goals. Sophomores Brooke Daughenbaugh and Rachel Hundtofte each had one assist to contribute as well.
With the win, Tri-Center will prepare to host Class 1A No. 11 Sioux City Heelan ,who beat Unity Christian 3-0. Lefeber expects nothing short of a dogfight with another athletic power such as Heelan, nonetheless, he and the Trojans look forward to the challenge as they look to earn a trip to state.
“The further you go in regionals, the tougher the teams get,” Lefeber said. “I expect that to be a great game. Heelan has always been Heelan and they are always going to be a tough team. They’re a very possessive team, they possess the ball very well, but we’re a great scoring team. It’s going to be a tough game for both sides and I expect an epic battle that night with great soccer being played.”
The Trojan’s last state tournament appearance was in 2017. Tri-Center and Sioux City Heelan (9-7) will meet at 5 p.m. on Friday at Neola City Park.
Western Christian (10-7) 0 0 — 0
Tri-Center (17-2) 3 3 — 6
Treynor blasts Lady Reds
Class 1A No. 2 Treynor made short work of Missouri Valley as an explosive first half helped the Cardinals roll by the Lady Reds 10-0.
In what was the second meeting between the two teams in a two-week span, Treynor asserted it power by scoring eight goals in the first half before ending the game with a pair more in the second half to earn a trip to region two final in Class 1A.
Treynor will host Class 1A No. 13 St. Albert (9-9) at 6 p.m. at Treynor on Friday.
Missouri Valley (5-9) 0 0 — 0
Treynor (16-1) 8 2 — 10