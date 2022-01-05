Tuesday Area basketball scores: Riverside girls down Tri-Center

Girls

Riverside 39, Tri-Center 29: The Bulldogs held the Trojans to just two points in the second quarter.

The Trojans trailed by just six heading into the fourth quarter but were held to just four points in the fourth quarter.

Riverside senior Morgan Heiny led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

Tri-Center (2-6) 12 2 11 4 – 29

Riverside (4-6) 10 12 9 8 – 39

Boys

Glenwood 55, Atlantic 50: After a crazy first half, Glenwood held on in Atlantic to defeat the Trojans.

Atlantic’s offense came out on fire, opening the game with a 19-8 lead, only to see the Rams score 19 points of their own in the second quarter while holding Atlantic to just four points in the quarter.

Glenwood junior Zac Kelsey led the Rams with 14 points, junior Logyn Eckheart had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds, and senior Jayme Fritts scored 12 points.

Glenwood (5-3) 8 19 15 13 – 55

Atlantic (3-6) 19 4 15 12 – 50

Tri-Center 68, Riverside 63: Three Trojans scored double digits to help Tri-Center defeat Riverside in Oakland.

The Trojans built a 10-point halftime lead. After a competitive third quarter, The Bulldogs tried to sneak by late, but the Trojans did just enough to hang on.

Trojan junior Michael Turner led the team with 19 points, junior Kent Elliott scored 18 points and senior Jaxon Johnson added 15 points.

Riverside junior Aiden Bell led the Bulldogs and all scorers with 25 points.

Tri-Center (5-3) 22 16 15 15 – 68

Riverside (5-6) 13 15 15 20 – 63