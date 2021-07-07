Tuesday wrap: Falcons crush Cardinals, Wolverines prevail over Yellow Jackets, Stars sweep Lynx

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball won big over Treynor in its senior night game at Chuck Wolever Field on Tuesday night.
After a scoreless first inning, the Falcons took control with a five-run second inning right after the Cardinals scored two in the top half of the second inning.
The Falcons extended their lead after scoring a pair more in the third inning and another five runs in the fourth while holding Treynor scoreless for the rest of the game by limiting them to just five hits for the game.
St. Albert’s offense was in full throttle as the Falcons connected for 14 hits. Leading the way was sophomore Brendan Monahan and senior Jeff Miller who each had three hits in the game. Within his three Monahan also hit a homer to lead off the fourth inning.
Seniors Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill co-led the Falcons with three RBIs in the game. Patterson had two hits and Sherrill had one.
Earning the win on the mound was senior Eric Matthai who threw for all five innings, allowed five hits, and struck out two batters.
St. Albert will return to the diamond in search of its sixth straight win as they play at Underwood on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Treynor (13-10) 020 00 -- 2
St. Albert (27-8) 052 50 --12
Wolverines prevail over Yellow Jackets
The Wolverines won Tuesday’s Missouri River Conference game against the Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets 9-1 thanks to a key fifth inning in Sioux City.
After scoring one run in the first, second, and fourth inning, Sioux City West took further control after scoring six runs in the fifth inning as they took advantage of two Jacket errors. The Jackets scored their lone run in the top of the sixth inning.
Sophomore Devon Bovee, led the Yellow Jackets with two hits in this game, while sophomore Tyler Huey and eighth grader Garrett Denman each had one hit for Thomas Jefferson.
The Yellow Jackets will host Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert on Friday at 7:30 p.m at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.
Thomas Jefferson (0-27) 000 001 0 -- 1
Sioux City West (13-16) 110 160 0 -- 9
Stars sweep Lynx
Sioux City North swept Abraham Lincoln baseball in Council Bluffs on Tuesday winning 5-3 and 13-4.
The Lynx are now 1-3 against the Stars this season.
No stats were available for Abraham Lincoln.