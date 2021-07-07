Tuesday wrap: Falcons crush Cardinals, Wolverines prevail over Yellow Jackets, Stars sweep Lynx

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball won big over Treynor in its senior night game at Chuck Wolever Field on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, the Falcons took control with a five-run second inning right after the Cardinals scored two in the top half of the second inning.

The Falcons extended their lead after scoring a pair more in the third inning and another five runs in the fourth while holding Treynor scoreless for the rest of the game by limiting them to just five hits for the game.

St. Albert’s offense was in full throttle as the Falcons connected for 14 hits. Leading the way was sophomore Brendan Monahan and senior Jeff Miller who each had three hits in the game. Within his three Monahan also hit a homer to lead off the fourth inning.

Seniors Cy Patterson and Isaac Sherrill co-led the Falcons with three RBIs in the game. Patterson had two hits and Sherrill had one.

Earning the win on the mound was senior Eric Matthai who threw for all five innings, allowed five hits, and struck out two batters.

St. Albert will return to the diamond in search of its sixth straight win as they play at Underwood on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Treynor (13-10) 020 00 -- 2