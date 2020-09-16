Underwood dual-threat Ella Pierce is the 2020 Nonpareil Area Softball Player of the Year

Pierce’s twin sister Maddie plays catcher, while their younger sister Grace played shortstop last season as a freshman.

“I think it’s really cool, because not a lot of people can say their twin sister is their catcher. She’s great at seeing things and letting me know if I need to change anything. I go straight to her because she knows exactly what she’s talking about,” Pierce said. “There’s some times where we might snip at each other, but at the end of the day, we’re all best friends and I couldn’t do this without both of them.”

Underwood head coach Lea Crouse credits Ella and her sisters for getting the most out of each other.

“Having those three all in the infield is a cool dynamic,” Crouse said. “They all love the game of softball they. I don’t think there’s ever a weekend that they aren’t in their batting cage, or playing for their club team or something. They put 110% into the game of softball.”

The sisters are so in sync on the field that their final 2020 stats are uncanny in their similarities.

Unbeknownst to Ella, her and her sisters all had exactly 18 hits on the season, while her and Grace had identical .409 batting averages. Maddie batted .333 with a team-high 15 RBIs and four home runs.