Underwood falls against Clarinda

The Underwood baseball team saw its fantastic season end Saturday with a 2-1 home loss to Clarinda in a Class 2A District final.

Underwood pitchers Jack Vanfossan and Blake Hall combined to hold the Clarinda bats to two runs on five hits, but the Eagle bats couldn’t figure out Clarinda starting pitcher Cooper Neal.

“Neal kept the ball down,” Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said. “We hit the ball hard, but right at people.”

Underwood’s only run of the game came in the first inning on a bases-loaded groundout by Jack Vanfossan.

Wyatt Schmitt doubled in a run in the first for Clarinda, while Neal drove in the second Cardinal run on a groundout in the third.

Vanfossan took the loss through four innings while Hall struck out seven over the final three innings.

“Jack was thrust into our number one spot this year,” Coach Vanfossan said. “Blake has a partially torn labrum although you wouldn’t have known it tonight. He’s been a mainstay in our program and earned the right to go back out there.”

Underwood’s season ends 21-5. Clarinda improves to 17-11 and will play Panorama Tuesday at Lewis Central in a substate finale.