 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Underwood falls against Clarinda
0 comments
alert

Underwood falls against Clarinda

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Underwood baseball team saw its fantastic season end Saturday with a 2-1 home loss to Clarinda in a Class 2A District final.

Underwood pitchers Jack Vanfossan and Blake Hall combined to hold the Clarinda bats to two runs on five hits, but the Eagle bats couldn’t figure out Clarinda starting pitcher Cooper Neal.

“Neal kept the ball down,” Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said. “We hit the ball hard, but right at people.”

Underwood’s only run of the game came in the first inning on a bases-loaded groundout by Jack Vanfossan.

Wyatt Schmitt doubled in a run in the first for Clarinda, while Neal drove in the second Cardinal run on a groundout in the third.

Vanfossan took the loss through four innings while Hall struck out seven over the final three innings.

“Jack was thrust into our number one spot this year,” Coach Vanfossan said. “Blake has a partially torn labrum although you wouldn’t have known it tonight. He’s been a mainstay in our program and earned the right to go back out there.”

Underwood’s season ends 21-5. Clarinda improves to 17-11 and will play Panorama Tuesday at Lewis Central in a substate finale.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+13
Falcons fly by Bulldogs
Sports News

Falcons fly by Bulldogs

  • Updated

Class 1A No. 4 St. Albert baseball scored early and often to take command early on in Tuesday’s substate second-round game, beating Riverside 13-2.

+5
Titans roll Jackets
Sports News

Titans roll Jackets

  • Updated

Lewis Central baseball wasted no time getting its offense going in Monday's game against crosstown-rival Thomas Jefferson, leading to a 19-1 v…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert