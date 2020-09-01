Underwood falls sports preview

Underwood football
2019 record: 8-2
Coach: Nate Mechaelsen
Outlook: The Eagles enter the season after going 8-2 in 2019, falling to West Sioux 42-7 in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs. It was Underwood’s first trip to the postseason since 2015.
Underwod replaces one Ravlin with another at quarterback as sophomore Alex Ravlin takes over for Nick Ravlin. The bar is high after Nick rewrote the school record book for passing, setting bests for career passing yards (4,930), single-season passing yards (2,481), single-game passing yards (339) and career passing touchdowns (46), and was a member of the Nonpareil All-Area team.
On Friday, Alex Ravlin led the Eagles to a 39-0 victory over Atlantic to start the season. He completed 21-of-39 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and ran five times for 68 yards and two TDs.
Another key returner for the Eagles offense is Brayden Wollan.
After having 46 receptions for 909 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, the senior started the 2020 campaign with nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Blake Hall is also back after having 36 catches for 423 yards and four scores last season, and led Underwood in tackles with 7.5 against Atlantic.
Junior defensive lineman Easton Eledge is another player to watch on defense after having 36.5 tackles, two sacks and a team-leading 13.5 tackles for loss in 2019. Junior defensive back and 2019 Nonpareil All-Area selection Scott Pearson is also back after recording the second most tackles on the team (52) in 2019.
Next up: On Friday, Underwood (1-0) travels to Tri-Center (1-0), which won their opener 42-7 at IKM-Manning. Last season, the two teams combined for 82 points as the Eagles won 49-33.
Underwood volleyball
2019 record: 30-6, WIC Tournament champions, lost to Grundy Center 3-2 in Class 2A – Region 4 Championship
Coach: Paula Carman
Key returners
*Stats from 2019
Macy Vanfossan, Sr., OH (team-high 398 kills, 337 digs in 2019)
Zoe Rus, Sr., OH (team-high58 aces, 299 kills)
Brianna Justsen, Sr., MH (115 kills, 64 blocks)
Peyton Cook, Sr., S (team-high 890 assists)
Allie Robertson, Sr., DS (92.7% serve efficiency, 56 digs)
Lesley Morales-Foot, Jr., L (334 digs)
Possible impact newcomers
Delaney Ambrose, So., OPP
Alizabeth Jacobsen, Fr., MH
Outlook
The Eagles won 12 consecutive games at the end of last season before falling in the regional championship. With so much returning, look for Underwood to make a run at the state tourney.
Underwood cross country
2019: Boys, 7th place; girls, did not place
Coach: Eric Hjelle, 19th season coaching cross country at Underwood
Key returners (comments from Hjelle)
Boys: “Junior Bryce Patten is our top returner. He qualified for state as a freshman. We also return sophomore Ray Patomson, junior Clayton Luett and senior Jared Stark.”
Girls: “We return Jordyn Reimer who qualified for state as a freshman last season. We also return seniors Madi Ogle and Rachel Pinchot, as well as juniors Josie Rosas and Phoebe Wilson.”
Possible impact newcomers
Boys: We add two strong freshmen this year in Kaden Ogle and Blake Allen. We also added Gable Porter 10th who will be an excellent runner this season. In addition, we add 9th: Jack Jensen and Will Tiarks
Girls: We add freshman Georgia Paulson who will probably be our No. 1 runner this year. We also add freshmen Kinsley Ferguson and Vivian Myers.
Additional comments
Boys: Last year Bryce Patten had a strong year, but our boys finished toward the bottom of most meets. We have added some tough newcomers and think we will be very competitive this year.
Girls: Last year we didn’t have a full girls team. Jordyn Reimer qualified for state as a freshman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!