Underwood falls sports preview

Underwood football

2019 record: 8-2

Coach: Nate Mechaelsen

Outlook: The Eagles enter the season after going 8-2 in 2019, falling to West Sioux 42-7 in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs. It was Underwood’s first trip to the postseason since 2015.

Underwod replaces one Ravlin with another at quarterback as sophomore Alex Ravlin takes over for Nick Ravlin. The bar is high after Nick rewrote the school record book for passing, setting bests for career passing yards (4,930), single-season passing yards (2,481), single-game passing yards (339) and career passing touchdowns (46), and was a member of the Nonpareil All-Area team.

On Friday, Alex Ravlin led the Eagles to a 39-0 victory over Atlantic to start the season. He completed 21-of-39 passes for 192 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and ran five times for 68 yards and two TDs.

Another key returner for the Eagles offense is Brayden Wollan.

After having 46 receptions for 909 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, the senior started the 2020 campaign with nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.