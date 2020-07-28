Underwood falls to Louisa-Muscatine in Class 2-A state softball

FORT DODGE – The Underwood softball team found out firsthand why Hailey Sanders is one of the best pitchers in Class 2-A.

Making their first trip to the state tournament in 16 years, the Eagles were baffled for much of the game in Monday’s quarterfinal round against the Louisa-Muscatine hurler.

Sanders, a Northern Iowa recruit, struck out 12 Underwood batters and didn’t allow a hit until Maddie Pierce’s solo home run with two outs in the seventh inning in a 6-1 Falcon victory. Sanders retired the first 15 batters she faced until Ella Pierce drew a walk to lead off the sixth inning to break up a perfect game.

She carried a no-hitter into the seventh before Maddie Pierce’s home run in the Eagles’ final at-bat.

Despite Monday’s outcome, Underwood coach Lea Crouse told her players to be proud that they could say their season ended at state.

“It’s always a great season when you can end it in Fort Dodge,” Crouse said. “Before the game, I told them you’ve got to give 110%. We come off this field with no regrets, and that’s all I can ask for. If you give me 110% and we still come out on the losing end, that’s a win in my book.”