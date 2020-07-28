Underwood falls to Louisa-Muscatine in Class 2-A state softball

FORT DODGE – The Underwood softball team found out firsthand why Hailey Sanders is one of the best pitchers in Class 2-A.
Making their first trip to the state tournament in 16 years, the Eagles were baffled for much of the game in Monday’s quarterfinal round against the Louisa-Muscatine hurler.
Sanders, a Northern Iowa recruit, struck out 12 Underwood batters and didn’t allow a hit until Maddie Pierce’s solo home run with two outs in the seventh inning in a 6-1 Falcon victory. Sanders retired the first 15 batters she faced until Ella Pierce drew a walk to lead off the sixth inning to break up a perfect game.
She carried a no-hitter into the seventh before Maddie Pierce’s home run in the Eagles’ final at-bat.
Despite Monday’s outcome, Underwood coach Lea Crouse told her players to be proud that they could say their season ended at state.
“It’s always a great season when you can end it in Fort Dodge,” Crouse said. “Before the game, I told them you’ve got to give 110%. We come off this field with no regrets, and that’s all I can ask for. If you give me 110% and we still come out on the losing end, that’s a win in my book.”
Underwood starter Ella Pierce threw all six innings, allowing four earned runs, 10 hits and three walks while striking out two. She stayed in the game despite injuring her leg on a hard-hit ball back to the circle in the fourth inning.
“She did awesome,” Crouse said. “I told her they were a good offensive team, and we’re not going to mow them down. We needed to let our defense do some work, and she did that. I’m really proud of Ella.”
Louisa-Muscatine notched a Kenzie Kissel second-inning RBI single, then took advantage of an Underwood passed ball in the third inning to take an early 2-0 advantage.
The Falcons added to the lead in their half of the fourth inning by plating three runs. Kylee Sanders’ RBI single pushed the lead to 3-0. Two batters later, Hailey Sanders made it 4-0 with her run-scoring squeeze bunt. Brynn Jeambey followed with an RBI single to make it 5-0 L-M.
The lead grew to six in the bottom half of the sixth when Jeambey came through with her second RBI of the day on a groundout.
Hailey Sanders showed why she’s a Division I recruit throughout the afternoon, routinely changing speeds and keeping Underwood hitters off balance.
“She had so much movement,” Crouse said. “It wasn’t so much the speed. We’d been working on that. She had a low rise and a low out ball that was called for a strike. She just moved it everywhere. When she pitched a high ball, we expected a low ball. She was all over the place, and she knew how to work the strike zone.”
Louisa-Muscatine (19-5) advances to Wednesday’s semifinal round against Ogden.
Underwood closes the season at 14-5, and Crouse feels this season’s team built a solid foundation for future success.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” she said. “These girls are super proud of themselves. They wanted to come out and win. But to come out and not really know what to expect when you get to the state tournament, everything is a little bit different. You’re on a bigger stage. They did what they needed to do today. They worked hard, and they gave me all their effort today. I’m super proud of them.”
Underwood (14-5) 000 000 1 – 1 1 2
Louisa-Muscatine (19-5) 011 301 x – 6 10 0
W: Hailey Sanders. L: Ella Pierce.
2B: LM, Kenzie Kissel. HR: U, Maddie Pierce.
