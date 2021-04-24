Underwood girls run away with victory in home invite, TJ in action

She finished fourth in the 400 with a 1:08.87, eighth in the 100 with a 14.26 and was on the 400 relay which ran a 1:00.95 for eighth.

Lilly Thompson placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 92-4 and Kaitlynn Calabro finished seventh in the 1500 with a 6:22.26.

“This was our third meet this week and we didn’t have some of the girls that play soccer that are really vital to our team,” head coach Wadie Thomas said. “Overall it went well.”

AHSTW placed third at the meet with 99 points. They were led in scoring by Holly Hoepner who won the 100 and 400 hurdles. She ran a 15.97 in the 100 and a 1:08.52 in the 400.

Treynor placed fourth at the meet and was led by Carissa Spanier who scored 13.5 points. She placed third in the 400 with a 1:06. 99 and third in the 400 hurdles with a 1:16.16.

Riverside placed fifth after Veronica Andrusyshyn and Lydia Erickson both scored 16.

Andrusyshyn won the 100 with a time of 13.13 and Erickson won the 200 with a 26.40.

Tri-Center placed seventh with 61 points after Peyton Pogge scored 21.50. She won the 1500 with a 4:55.79 and the 3000 with a 10:55.37.

Team Scores