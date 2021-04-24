Underwood girls run away with victory in home invite, TJ in action

Underwood girls track ran away with the team title at its home invite on Friday night scoring 163 points, 54 more than second-place Audubon.
Aliyah Humphrey scored a meet-high 25.5 points.
She won the 400-meter with a time of 1:01.49, placed second in the 200 with a 26.69, earned fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 11 inches and anchored the 1600 relay which earned the gold medal with a time of 4:21.47
Jordyn Reimer scored 16.5 points for the Eagles.
She won the long jump with a distance of 16-7.5, was the anchor on the 400 relay which ran a 53.21 for first, the winning 400 shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:12.29 and was on the third-place sprint medley team which ran a 1:59.57.
Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 3 inches, Zoe Rus won the shot put with a toss of 38 feet, 6 inches, Allie Witt placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:36.5 and Haylee Seidler won a silver in the discus with a throw of 107-0.
The Eagles also won the 800 relay.
In total, 22 girls scored for Underwood.
Thomas Jefferson was also at the meet at scored 18 points.
Shaeley Bose led the Yellow Jackets with 6.25 points.
She finished fourth in the 400 with a 1:08.87, eighth in the 100 with a 14.26 and was on the 400 relay which ran a 1:00.95 for eighth.
Lilly Thompson placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 92-4 and Kaitlynn Calabro finished seventh in the 1500 with a 6:22.26.
“This was our third meet this week and we didn’t have some of the girls that play soccer that are really vital to our team,” head coach Wadie Thomas said. “Overall it went well.”
AHSTW placed third at the meet with 99 points. They were led in scoring by Holly Hoepner who won the 100 and 400 hurdles. She ran a 15.97 in the 100 and a 1:08.52 in the 400.
Treynor placed fourth at the meet and was led by Carissa Spanier who scored 13.5 points. She placed third in the 400 with a 1:06. 99 and third in the 400 hurdles with a 1:16.16.
Riverside placed fifth after Veronica Andrusyshyn and Lydia Erickson both scored 16.
Andrusyshyn won the 100 with a time of 13.13 and Erickson won the 200 with a 26.40.
Tri-Center placed seventh with 61 points after Peyton Pogge scored 21.50. She won the 1500 with a 4:55.79 and the 3000 with a 10:55.37.
Team Scores
Underwood 163