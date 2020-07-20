Underwood headed to state for 1st time since 2004

ONAWA – Underwood earned a berth to the state softball tournament for the first time since 2004 Monday with its 8-4 victory over No. 5 West Monona in the Class 2-A Region 1 finals.

Taylor Nelson doubled and had two RBIs, and Grace Pierce and Macy Vanfossan each drove in runs for the Eagles in support of winning pitcher Ella Pierce.

Underwood coach Lea Crouse knew the Eagles needed to be aggressive at the plate early to set the tone in the game.

“We had talked about their pitcher a lot and about what she had and what we needed to work with, Crouse said. “We told them we need to step up in the box and attack early. We can’t let them get on top too many times. They’re going to put the ball in play, but we have to make the plays and make sure we come up on top.”

The Eagles qualified for next week’s 2-A state tournament in Fort Dodge. It adds another chapter to one of the more unique softball seasons in recent memory.