Underwood headed to state for 1st time since 2004

ONAWA – Underwood earned a berth to the state softball tournament for the first time since 2004 Monday with its 8-4 victory over No. 5 West Monona in the Class 2-A Region 1 finals.
Taylor Nelson doubled and had two RBIs, and Grace Pierce and Macy Vanfossan each drove in runs for the Eagles in support of winning pitcher Ella Pierce.
Underwood coach Lea Crouse knew the Eagles needed to be aggressive at the plate early to set the tone in the game.
“We had talked about their pitcher a lot and about what she had and what we needed to work with, Crouse said. “We told them we need to step up in the box and attack early. We can’t let them get on top too many times. They’re going to put the ball in play, but we have to make the plays and make sure we come up on top.”
The Eagles qualified for next week’s 2-A state tournament in Fort Dodge. It adds another chapter to one of the more unique softball seasons in recent memory.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Crouse said. “When we found out we were having a season, it was kind of like, ‘Ok, we’ve got two weeks of practice and we hadn’t really been hitting in the cage. It’s been a fast season. We were learning as we went, trying to make adjustments throughout games and making adjustments in practice and working on the small details.”
Underwood (14-4) 003 014 0 – 8 6 2
West Monona (20-2) 012 001 0 – 4 6 1
W: Ella Pierce. L: Lexi Lander.
2B: U, Grace Pierce, Taylor Nelson.
Baseball
Harlan bats comes up big in district finals
HARLAN – Isaiah Ahrenholtz finished with two hits and five RBIs, highlighting a big offensive day for Harlan in a 13-3 victory over Denison-Schleswig in the Class 3-A District 16 final.
Connor Bruck added three RBIs for the winners, and Brenden Bartley added two.
The Cyclones advance to Wednesday’s Substate 8 final, where they will face Dallas Center-Grimes with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Denison-Schleswig (11-9) 020 10 – 3 7 3
Harlan (14-3) 220 63 – 13 12 0
W: Alex Monson. L: Jack Medlik.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!