Underwood looking to make some noise in Fort Dodge

A regional final victory that put Underwood back in the state softball tournament for the first time in 16 years has given the Eagles a luxury they haven’t had all summer.
Time.
Eight days will have passed when the unranked Eagles (14-4) take on No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on Dodger Diamond at Rodgers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
The time away from competition has allowed the Eagles and Coach Lea Crouse to reflect on the journey they’ve taken to head back to state for the first time since 2004.
“We deserve this,” Crouse said. “We’ve put in the time and the hard work. We’ve earned it, but at the same time, we’re not finished. We should enjoy it and love that this will finish in Fort Dodge. We’re the underdog. There’s no pressure on us. Try our best to come out with a win, but if we don’t, know that we’ve had a very successful season.
“It’s been a whirlwind these last few days just trying to soak it all in, getting prepared for (state).”
Preparation for the state opener has meant more focus on specific aspects of their game plan.
“It’s been really nice; we broke down some defensive stuff and worked more on strategy stuff,” Crouse said. “Just being able to do the small details during practice has really helped. Usually, we’re just trying to get a lot of reps, trying to get a lot of that stuff done, and now we’re actually able to fine-tune some things and really focus on our next opponent.”
The Eagles’ lineup is led by junior Ella Pierce (.409 average), freshman Grace Pierce (.409), junior Maddie Pierce (.333) and junior Macy Vanfossan (.333).
Ella Pierce has taken a big step forward for the Eagles from a production standpoint as both a hitter and pitcher. In addition to her impressive average, she’s also second on the team with 13 RBIs. And in the circle, she’s 12-2 with a 1.32 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 85 innings of work.
“Her mentality has changed so much from last year,” Crouse said. “Facing adversity and knowing that you’re not going to strike out every hitter, you need to make sure you’re confident in your defense and that your defense has your back.
“That’s helped us a lot. It’s not feasible to try to strike out everybody, so we have to make sure that they’re going to put the ball in play and that she’s going to be confident in her defense. That’s helped a ton this year.”
Ella Pierce will face an impressive offense in Louisa-Muscatine. It boasts three players — junior Kylee Sanders, sophomore McKenna Hohenadel and senior Hailey Sanders — hitting at least .429. Kylee Sanders leads the team with a .587 average and Hohenadel isn’t far behind at .538 while also leading the team in RBIs (31) and tied for the lead in home runs (3).
Hailey Sanders leads the way for the Falcons in the circle, going 14-2 with a 0.81 ERA with 149 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 95 innings of work.
Crouse knows the Eagles will be facing a highly motivated and talented roster, but she also knows that the Eagles’ simple approach to the game this summer has yielded great results.
“We’re the underdog going into this, so we’re trying not to put too much pressure on ourselves, knowing that they got there, too, and they deserve it just as much as we do,” Crouse said. “We have to come in and play hard. I’ve watched a little of their game from last year at state. I know some things have changed, but we’re just trying to watch their strategies. We’re just trying to pinpoint a few things so we can use our best strategy against them and try to get a win.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!