Underwood looking to make some noise in Fort Dodge

A regional final victory that put Underwood back in the state softball tournament for the first time in 16 years has given the Eagles a luxury they haven’t had all summer.

Time.

Eight days will have passed when the unranked Eagles (14-4) take on No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (18-5) Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. on Dodger Diamond at Rodgers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

The time away from competition has allowed the Eagles and Coach Lea Crouse to reflect on the journey they’ve taken to head back to state for the first time since 2004.

“We deserve this,” Crouse said. “We’ve put in the time and the hard work. We’ve earned it, but at the same time, we’re not finished. We should enjoy it and love that this will finish in Fort Dodge. We’re the underdog. There’s no pressure on us. Try our best to come out with a win, but if we don’t, know that we’ve had a very successful season.

“It’s been a whirlwind these last few days just trying to soak it all in, getting prepared for (state).”

Preparation for the state opener has meant more focus on specific aspects of their game plan.