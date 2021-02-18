Underwood, Riverside wrestlers shine in 1A opening rounds; St. Albert and Tri-Center each advance one

DES MOINES — Four Underwood wrestlers and three Riverside wrestlers won their first match of the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament.
Notably, ’s Cael McLauren also won his first match to go into the winner’s bracket.
Out of five wrestlers, Riverside saw three guys move on to wrestle for at least another day. Wrestlers John Schroder (8th ranked in 113), Jace Rose (4th ranked in 120), and Eddie Vlcek (195) all were victorious in their first match and will move one to wrestle in Friday’s sessions.
While junior Nolan Moore (138) and senior Kaiden Hendricks (182) ended their seasons with back to back losses, head Riverside coach Casey Conover was overall pleased with Thursday’s results.
“We’re happy to get three guys into the quarters,” Conover said. “You got be happy with the wins you get. We are disappointed that two of our guys didn’t make it, especially Kaiden. It’s always tough to see a senior lose that last match, but state is a bad place to go out at.”
Rose, who won his match by pin 30 seconds into the match, also said he and the Dawgs looked set a strong tempo and feels that with his first win, he’s taking the right step.
“I knew I just had to go out and take care of business,” Rose said. “Now’s not the time to mess around with anything. Getting everything going and getting some momentum early feels good, momentum is a big factor. If you have momentum, good things will happen.”
Underwood, who comes into the tournament as the fifth ranked fifth in 1A, saw four wrestlers move on to Friday’s quarterfinal action. Stevie Barnes (3rd ranked in 126),Gable Porter (2nd ranked in 132), Westin Allen ( 5th ranked in 138), and Easton Eledge (285) all will wrestle onward in the winners bracket.
Chris Gardner who was ranked 9th in the 220 weight class was the lone Eagle to be eliminated in Thursday’s action.
For the first time since 1995, St. Albert sent a trio of wrestlers to “The Well.” The Falcons saw two of their three wrestlers eliminated, but Cael McLauren (#3 in 170) won by pin in his first match in the second round. After bowing out last year on day one. McLauren says his experience from last year is what will drive him far this year.
“After going 0-2 last year it feels really good to get that first win right away and move on,” McLauren said. “I was really nervous coming into this last year, but now I’m not nervous because I’ve been here before, and I came ready to go.”
While Falcons co-coach Jeremy Hulshizer, is proud of Cael for advancing and of sophomore Zach Williams and senior Ben O’Neil for reaching this stage.
Tri-Center had their one wrestler, Brecken Freeberg (#6 in 182) win his first match as well by a 7-3 decision .
“This being the first time in a while we’ve had at least three guys here it’s nice to have a bit of your team, having those friends at your back is a nice thing,” Hulshizer said. “Ben (O’Neil and Cael have been wrestling together since seventh grade and they both earned the trip as seniors. Heading in I know a lot of people didn’t give Ben much of a chance to get here, he really had an underdog story, as he really wrestled well and got hot at the right time of the year and with Zach getting here as a sophomore, we look forward now to what he can do in the next two years.”
AHSTW’s Garrison Gettler started off on the wrong foot, falling in his first match by pin in the second period. However, the Viking won his consolation match by a 6-2 decision over Wilton’s Kaden Shirk. The junior looks forward to continuing onward with his first trip to state.
“The whole experience started a little nerve-racking, especially after my first match,” Gettler said. “But I think I settled down a bit in my second match which helped and I’m glad to be able to keep going.”
Treynor’s lone qualifier Duncan Clark, unlike Gettler, was eliminated after falling in both of his matches in Thursday’s session. Nonetheless, the senior was honored to end his career at state.
“It’s been a long four years,” Clark said. “Freshman year didn’t start varsity and didn’t even wrestle sectionals, sophomore year I got to districts and then didn’t get past sections on my junior year. After that I put a lot of work in over the offseason with my brother (Clark) and his friends who wrestle in college.”
“I had a couple of tough kids right off the bat, and this may not have went how I wanted it to go but this ain’t a bad way to go out. I worked hard to get here so I’m really happy I came this far.”
The 1A quarter finals session will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.