Underwood, Riverside wrestlers shine in 1A opening rounds; St. Albert and Tri-Center each advance one

Underwood, who comes into the tournament as the fifth ranked fifth in 1A, saw four wrestlers move on to Friday’s quarterfinal action. Stevie Barnes (3rd ranked in 126),Gable Porter (2nd ranked in 132), Westin Allen ( 5th ranked in 138), and Easton Eledge (285) all will wrestle onward in the winners bracket.

Chris Gardner who was ranked 9th in the 220 weight class was the lone Eagle to be eliminated in Thursday’s action.

For the first time since 1995, St. Albert sent a trio of wrestlers to “The Well.” The Falcons saw two of their three wrestlers eliminated, but Cael McLauren (#3 in 170) won by pin in his first match in the second round. After bowing out last year on day one. McLauren says his experience from last year is what will drive him far this year.

“After going 0-2 last year it feels really good to get that first win right away and move on,” McLauren said. “I was really nervous coming into this last year, but now I’m not nervous because I’ve been here before, and I came ready to go.”

While Falcons co-coach Jeremy Hulshizer, is proud of Cael for advancing and of sophomore Zach Williams and senior Ben O’Neil for reaching this stage.

Tri-Center had their one wrestler, Brecken Freeberg (#6 in 182) win his first match as well by a 7-3 decision .