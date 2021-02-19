Underwood sends 2 to championship finals; multiple area wrestlers remain alive in consolations

DES MOINES — Underwood’s Stevie Barnes and Gable Porter have each earned a spot in Saturday night’s state championship match in their respective classes.
Barnes won his match by a 4-2 decision over Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central, who was the top-ranked wrestler in the 1A 126 weight class. Barnes got down early as Klingensmith got the first take down, but from that point onward Barnes took control.
After a long season of work, Barnes is ready for the chance to prove he’s the best in his class after not agreeing with some recent rankings.
“I knew he’d come out strong in that first minute,” Barnes said. “He caught me a little off guard with that early takedown, but I composed myself and I escaped then took him down to win the match. I’ve been preparing for this the whole season and I just want to go out and show what I have to offer. I felt a little disrespected by some of the rankings out there and by what some people thought how I was going to do, but I know I’m the best out here. I worked my tail off all season. I knew I could do it and I just went out and showed what I got.”
Barnes will wrestle Cade Siebrecht from Lisbon, who is ranked fifth for the 126-pound state title.
Gable Porter, ranked second in the 1A 132 class, also punched his ticket to the championship round by beating Logan-Magnolia’s Hagen Heistand in a 5-5 ultimate tiebreaker decision. Porter will wrestle Aidan Noonan for the 132 state title.
Notably, Underwood will also have Easton Eledge at 285 wrestle for seventh place on Friday as well. Westin Allen (1A 138) lost back to back matches, thus was eliminated.
St. Albert’s Ceal McLaren (1A 170) went 1-1 for the day as he won his quarterfinal match over Dahson DeJung from Sibley-Ocheyedan by a 4-3 decision. McLAren, however fell in his semifinal match against Don Bosco’s Cade Tenold by technical fall 18-2.
McLaren will still have a shot to wrestle for third, as he will go up against Iowa City Regina’s Aiden Udell Saturday morning.
Glenwood’s Vinny Mayberry (2A 106) lost his quarterfinal match to Williamsburg’s Gavin Jensen by a 10-8 decision. The freshman was then pinned in the second period in his consolation match against Jacob Zabka from Algona.
Sophomore Matthew Beem (2A’s 120) however, is still in the mix for the Rams as he will wrestle for seventh place Saturday morning in an opening round rematch against Bondurant-Farrar’s Rylie Anderson.
Riverside’s Jace Rose at 1A’s 120, won his quarterfinal match over Cade Cook from North Linn by a 6-0 decision to earn his way into the semifinals. However, this is where Rose met his match as he lost a close battle to the defending state champion, Brandon Paezin a 6-4 decision.
While a championship is not unobtainable this year for Rose, the junior is still in the running for third place in Saturday’s activities.
“Jace has just got to take some time after the loss and then reset the mindset,” Riverside coach Casey Conover said. “That’s our job as the coaches, tonight we have to do a lot of resetting the mindsets and get after it tomorrow.”
After winning his opening-round match on Thursday in 1A’s 195, Riverside’s Eddie Vlcek lost back-to-back matches which eliminated him from the tournament.
Tri-Center’s Brecken Freeberg (1A 182) was dealt with the same fate, as he lost to Westwood-Sloan’s Jackson Dewald (ranked fourth in 182) followed by a defeat from Collins-Maxwell’s Brody Sampson.
AHSTW’s Garrison Gettler, at 1A’s 160, also saw his state tournament run come to a close by fall in in his second round consolation match against West Hancock’s Bryer Subject.
Saturday’s consolation rounds will begin at 10 a.m., with the championship rounds will starting at 6 pm.
Team Scores 1A
1 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 146.0
2 Lisbon 120.5
3 Logan-Magnolia 81.0
4 West Sioux, Hawarden 55.5
5 Underwood 50.5
6 Columbus Catholic 42.0
7 Nashua-Plainfield 40.5
8 West Hancock, Britt 39.0
9 New London 38.0
10 Lake Mills 36.0
Team Scores 2A
* Please note, Class 2A was in progress at press time. Scores shown below are through the 182-pound matches on Friday night.
1 West Delaware 92.0
2 Osage 71.0
3 Independence 69.0
4 Crestwood, Cresco 61.0
5 Centerville 47.5
6 Union, LaPorte City 38.0
7 Notre Dame/W.B./Danville 37.5
8 Winterset 36.0
9 East Marshall, LeGrand 35.5
10 NH/TV 33.0
Team Scores 3A
1 Waverly-Shell Rock 134.5
2 Waukee 126.0
3 Southeast Polk 99.0
4 Bettendorf 81.5
5 Ankeny 77.5
6 Fort Dodge 74.5