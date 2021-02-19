Underwood sends 2 to championship finals; multiple area wrestlers remain alive in consolations

Barnes won his match by a 4-2 decision over Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central, who was the top-ranked wrestler in the 1A 126 weight class. Barnes got down early as Klingensmith got the first take down, but from that point onward Barnes took control.

“I knew he’d come out strong in that first minute,” Barnes said. “He caught me a little off guard with that early takedown, but I composed myself and I escaped then took him down to win the match. I’ve been preparing for this the whole season and I just want to go out and show what I have to offer. I felt a little disrespected by some of the rankings out there and by what some people thought how I was going to do, but I know I’m the best out here. I worked my tail off all season. I knew I could do it and I just went out and showed what I got.”