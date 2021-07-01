Underwood, Tri-Center to meet for WIC championship

Class 2A No. 6 Underwood and Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center will meet for the Western Iowa Conference baseball tournament championship on Friday night after both teams won semifinal games on Wednesday.
Tri-Center defeated Missouri Valley 9-2 and Underwood defeated Treynor 7-6.
Tri-Center scored at least one run in each of the first six innings and held Missouri Valley to three hits all game.
The Trojans scored once in the first, three in the second and led 5-1 after the third. Tri-Center added two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 9-1 lead before the Big Reds added one run in the seventh.
Senior Trent Kozeal went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs including one home run.
Senior Mason Rohatsch hit a triple, junior Justice Weers drove in a run, senior Leyton Nelson went 2 for 4 with one triple and an RBI and senior Drake Newland hit one over the fence.
Senior Layton Nelson pitched 6 and 1/3 innings allowing two runs, only one of which was earned on two hits while striking out eight batters.
The win is the 15th in a row for the Trojans.
Missouri Valley 001 000 1 -- 2 3 3
Tri-Center 131 211 0 -- 9 7 5
Underwood needed extra innings to defeat Treynor but scored a run in the top of the eighth to secure the 7-6 win.
The Eagles jumped out to an early lead scoring three in the first, one in the second and one in the third to take a 5-0 lead.
Treynor closed the gap to 5-1 in the bottom of the third before tying the game with four runs in the sixth.
Underwood scored the go-ahead run in the eighth.
Underwood senior Coby Fink went 2 for 4, senior Blake Hall went 3 for 5 with one double and two RBIs, freshman Jack Banfossan drove in a run, junior Clayton Left went 2 for 3 and recorded an RBI and junior Easton Eledge went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
The Eagles struck out 14 batters.
Treynor sophomore Mason Yochum and junior AJ Schlitz both drove in runs, sophomore Jaxon Schumacher went 2 for 4 with a double. Schlitz also hit a double.
The victory avenges a loss to Treynor earlier this year. Underwood is 2-1 against Treynor this season.
Treynor (12-7) 001 014 00 -- 6 5 5
Underwood (19-2) 311 010 01 -- 7 11 4