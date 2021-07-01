Underwood, Tri-Center to meet for WIC championship

Class 2A No. 6 Underwood and Class 1A No. 10 Tri-Center will meet for the Western Iowa Conference baseball tournament championship on Friday night after both teams won semifinal games on Wednesday.

Tri-Center defeated Missouri Valley 9-2 and Underwood defeated Treynor 7-6.

Tri-Center scored at least one run in each of the first six innings and held Missouri Valley to three hits all game.

The Trojans scored once in the first, three in the second and led 5-1 after the third. Tri-Center added two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 9-1 lead before the Big Reds added one run in the seventh.

Senior Trent Kozeal went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs including one home run.

Senior Mason Rohatsch hit a triple, junior Justice Weers drove in a run, senior Leyton Nelson went 2 for 4 with one triple and an RBI and senior Drake Newland hit one over the fence.

Senior Layton Nelson pitched 6 and 1/3 innings allowing two runs, only one of which was earned on two hits while striking out eight batters.

The win is the 15th in a row for the Trojans.

Missouri Valley 001 000 1 -- 2 3 3