Underwood wins WIC Consolation match

The Underwood Eagles defeated Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley in a five-set match in Treynor on Thursday night (20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24, 15-12).

After both teams lost in Tuesday’s Western Iowa Conference semifinal two squads battled for third. Missouri Valley started by The teams traded off in the first four sets before going to a fifth and final set where Underwood emerged victoriously.

Eagle sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen led all players with 19 kills. Jacobsen also had 13 digs and five blocks. Junior Delaney Ambrose was second on the Eagles squad with nine kills and also had seven digs.

The win marks the 12th of the Eagle’s past 13 games.

These two teams will meet again on Oct. 20 at Missouri Valley as both teams will now prepare for regional play. This third and final meeting between these two will start at 7 p.m.

Underwood (19-11) 20 26 20 26 15

Missouri Valley (27-6) 25 24 25 24 12