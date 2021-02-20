Underwood's Barnes and Porter finish 2nd; Riverside medals two, McLaren wins 5th

DES MOINES — Underwood’s Stevie Barnes and Gable Porter each finished their season as runner-up at this year’s Iowa High School Wrestling State Tournament.
Barnes lost an 11-5 decision to Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht.
The junior improved his placement from last season where he placed fourth,
“This is still a good feeling,” Barnes said. “Obviously, it’s not what I wanted. I wanted my hand raised at the end, but overall it’s been a good season and I’m proud of where I ended up. We just have to get back in the training room and keep working hard every day. This just means I have to put a little more into it and that there’s areas where I can improve yet, and I’m looking forward to getting back at it and build off this.”
Porter, who won last year’s 106 title as a freshmen, lost by a 6-2 decision.
The sophomore, who started the year at 113, went up a total of three weight classes to 132. Not defending his state title hurts, but with two more years ahead of him, Porter looks to take it back next year.
“Things didn’t turn out how I would have liked, but I will be back next year,” Porter said. “This match is just going to push me to come back better and stronger next year.”
Notably, Underwood’s Easton Eledge (285) lost his final match in the consolation bracket to Cody Fox of East Buchanan by pin, but still took home eighth place.
Riverside ended the day with John Schroders.
Coach Casey Conover would have liked to get more of their original five competing wrestlers on the podium, but is still more than happy to get these two medals and believes the future looks good.
“State is always tough. Records don’t matter here, toughness is what wins here,” Conover said. “This is nice, but we have to build on some things if we want to get higher up on the podium. We have to do more offseason stuff and commit to doing more.”
Conover continued.
“We have a good returning core next year,” he said. “We will have seven juniors in our lineup that will transition to seniors next yea,r and we’ll need them to step up and be those leaders we need them to be to meet the high demands we have each year. I think we’ll have a strong senior class and will have a good junior high group coming in.”
For Schroder, despite a lower finish than he wanted, he is happy to end his Riverside career with a win, and a medal at state.
“I finished strong and battled back, and just did what I needed to do to get here,” Schroder said. “Last year, I wouldn’t have made it to where I am now, my mindset just wasn’t right. This year I spent a lot of time training to get where I am now. It means a lot to end my time at Riverside with a medal. I worked hard to earn this and I feel like I deserve to be where I’m at, and it showed today.”
For the first time since 2013, St. Albert saw one of their own on the podium as Falcon senior Cael McLaren (1A 170) earned fifth-place after losing to Iowa City Regina’s Aiden Udell by a 10-6 decision. Following that, McLaren claimed fifth after his 3-1 decision win over Dahson DeJong, which was also a quarterfinal rematch.
“Feels amazing to earn fifth,” McLaren said. “Obviously I wish I could have finished higher, but it feels good to bring a medal back to St. Albert. It also feels good to go out on a win here. After going 0-2 last year, I knew I had to come back stronger to get a medal and that’s what I went out and did.”
After losing his first match of the tournament, Glenwood’s Matthew Beem (2A 120) battled back to claim seventh place to cap off his freshman season after beating Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar) who was responsible for Beem’s opening round defeat.
“Seventh wasn’t the plan, but it’s better than eighth or not placing at all,” Beem said. “I had a tough match earlier and felt like I should have had a shot at third or fifth, but I got caught in a cradle, which happens, but I’m going to use that as fuel to get back here next year and hopefully go get that championship.”
1A Team Scores
1 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 179.5
2 Lisbon 148.5
3 Logan-Magnolia 94.0
4 West Sioux, Hawarden 84.5
5 West Hancock, Britt 57.0
6 New London 53.0
7 Underwood 50.5
8 Lake Mills 49.0
9 Columbus Catholic 47.0
10 Nashua-Plainfield 44.5
11 Hudson 39.0
11 North Butler-Clarksville 39.0
11 Wilton 39.0
14 Western Christian, Hull 37.5
15 Central Springs 33.0
15 Riceville 33.0
17 Midland, Wyoming 30.5
18 East Buchanan, Winthrop 30.0
19 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 27.5
20 West Fork, Sheffield 27.0
21 Cascade, W. Dubuque 26.0
21 Missouri Valley 26.0
21 South Central Calhoun 26.0
24 Riverside, Oakland 25.0
25 Denver 23.5
26 Highland, Riverside 21.5
27 MFL, MarMac 21.0
27 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 21.0
27 Westwood, Sloan 21.0
30 Hinton 20.0
30 Pocahontas Area 20.0
30 Tripoli 20.0
33 Woodbury Central, Moville 19.0
34 Mount Ayr 17.0
34 Regina, Iowa City 17.0
36 Sibley-Ocheyedan 16.0
36 Southwest Valley 16.0
38 West Bend-Mallard 14.5
39 Pekin 11.0
39 South Winneshiek, Calmar 11.0
39 St. Albert, C.B. 11.0
42 Alta-Aurelia 10.0
42 Jesup 10.0
42 North Linn, Troy Mills 10.0
42 Pleasantville 10.0
46 Alburnett 9.0
46 Mediapolis 9.0
46 Nodaway Valley 9.0
46 Northwood-Kensett 9.0
50 Edgewood-Colesburg 8.0
50 Kingsley-Pierson 8.0
50 Ogden 8.0
53 North Mahaska, New Sharon 7.0
53 South Hamilton, Jewell 7.0
55 MVAOCOU 6.0
56 SE Warren, Lib. Ctr./M.D. 5.0
57 Bedford-Lenox 4.0
57 Interstate 35, Truro 4.0
57 Saint Ansgar 4.0
57 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 4.0
61 ACGC 3.0
61 Akron-Westfield 3.0
61 Colfax-Mingo 3.0
61 Collins-Maxwell 3.0
61 East Mills 3.0
61 Iowa Valley, Marengo 3.0
61 Lynnville-Sully 3.0
61 Moravia 3.0
61 North Union 3.0
61 St. Edmond, Ft Dodge 3.0
61 Starmont 3.0
61 Wayne, Corydon 3.0
73 BGM, Brooklyn 2.0
73 Tri-Center, Neola 2.0
75 AHSTW, Avoca 1.0
75 Martensdale, St. Mary`s 1.0
75 Sigourney-Keota 1.0
2A Team Scores
1 West Delaware 150.0
2 Osage 96.0
3 Independence 81.0
4 Crestwood, Cresco 79.0
5 Centerville 51.5
6 NH/TV 48.0
7 Notre Dame/W.B./Danville 47.5
8 East Marshall, LeGrand 42.5
9 Union, LaPorte City 40.0
10 Webster City 39.0
11 Central Lyon-G-LR 36.0
11 Forest City 36.0
11 Winterset 36.0
14 Camanche 35.0
14 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35.0
16 Assumption, Davenport 34.0
17 Solon 33.5
18 Bondurant-Farrar 33.0
19 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29.5
20 Grinnell 29.0
21 West Liberty 28.5
22 Creston 28.0
23 Roland Story 27.0
24 PCM, Monroe 26.5
25 Atlantic-CAM 26.0
25 Bishop Heelan 26.0
25 South Tama County 26.0
28 Sioux Center 25.0
29 Benton Community 24.0
29 Gilbert 24.0
29 West Lyon, Inwood 24.0
32 Columbus Community 23.0
32 Decorah 23.0
32 Williamsburg 23.0
35 Greene County 22.0
36 Panorama 21.0
37 Central DeWitt 20.5
38 Albia 18.0
39 Southeast Valley (Gowrie) 17.0
40 Mount Vernon 15.0
41 Ballard 14.0
41 Clarinda 14.0
43 Harlan 13.0
43 Spirit Lake Park 13.0
45 Emmetsburg 12.0
45 Ridge View 12.0
47 Charles City 10.0
47 Glenwood 10.0
47 Sheldon-S. O`Brien 10.0
50 Davis County 9.0
50 Mid-Prairie 9.0
50 North Polk 9.0
50 Vinton-Shellsburg 9.0
54 Algona 8.0
55 Hampton-Dumont 7.0
55 North Fayette Valley 7.0
55 Okoboji/HMS 7.0
58 Woodward Granger 6.0
59 Dike-New Hartford 5.0
60 Anamosa 3.0
60 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 3.0
60 Humboldt 3.0
63 Central Decatur, Leon 1.0
63 Keokuk 1.0
63 Kuemper Catholic 1.0
63 Washington 1.0
3A Team Scores
1 Waverly-Shell Rock 154.5
2 Waukee 146.0
3 Southeast Polk 143.0
4 Bettendorf 100.5
5 Ankeny 96.5
6 Fort Dodge 90.5
7 Linn-Mar 87.0
8 Iowa City, West 82.0
9 North Scott 72.0
10 Johnston 56.0
11 Iowa City, City High 50.5
12 Norwalk 40.5
13 Valley, West Des Moines 38.5
14 Dubuque Hempstead 35.5
14 Indianola 35.5
16 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 35.0
17 Ames 28.0
18 Boone 27.0
18 Muscatine 27.0
20 Epworth, Western Dubuque 24.0
21 Cedar Falls 23.0
21 Prairie, Cedar Rapids 23.0
23 Dowling Catholic 21.0
24 Des Moines Lincoln 20.0
25 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 18.0
25 Dallas Center-Grimes 18.0
25 LeMars 18.0
25 Sioux City North 18.0
29 Ankeny Centennial 16.0
30 Carlisle 15.0
30 Pella 15.0
32 Mason City 14.0
33 Des Moines North-Hoover 13.0
34 Carroll 12.0
34 Marshalltown 12.0
34 Ottumwa 12.0
37 Oskaloosa 10.0
38 Burlington 8.0
38 Waterloo West 8.0
40 Sioux City West 7.0
41 Davenport North 6.0
41 Davenport West 6.0
43 Lewis Central 4.0
43 Pleasant Valley 4.0
45 Fort Madison 3.0
45 Spencer 3.0
47 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 2.0
47 Denison-Schleswig 2.0
47 Urbandale 2.0
50 Iowa City, Liberty 1.0