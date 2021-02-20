Underwood's Barnes and Porter finish 2nd; Riverside medals two, McLaren wins 5th

Riverside ended the day with John Schroders.

Coach Casey Conover would have liked to get more of their original five competing wrestlers on the podium, but is still more than happy to get these two medals and believes the future looks good.

“State is always tough. Records don’t matter here, toughness is what wins here,” Conover said. “This is nice, but we have to build on some things if we want to get higher up on the podium. We have to do more offseason stuff and commit to doing more.”

Conover continued.

“We have a good returning core next year,” he said. “We will have seven juniors in our lineup that will transition to seniors next yea,r and we’ll need them to step up and be those leaders we need them to be to meet the high demands we have each year. I think we’ll have a strong senior class and will have a good junior high group coming in.”

For Schroder, despite a lower finish than he wanted, he is happy to end his Riverside career with a win, and a medal at state.