UPDATED: Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone commits to Nebraska

Thomas Fidone is officially a Husker.

With friends and family on hand at The Gathering Room in Council Bluffs, the Lewis Central senior tight end announced his commitment Wednesday, choosing the Huskers after months of suspense and speculation.

With offers from all over the country, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound, consensus four-star prospect chose the program he grew up a fan of.

“It’s going to be crazy; I can’t wait for that day to come,” Fidone said of suiting up for the Huskers.

Fidone revealed his decision in dramatic fashion.

The No. 2-ranked tight end prospect, and No. 90 prospect overall nationally according to 247Sports, sat in front of four hats: Iowa, Michigan, defending national champion LSU and Nebraska.

For a moment it seemed like Fidone may surprise everyone when he reached under the table for another hat. But, alas, he pulled out a red and white “No. 7 Frost” hat to the delight of the crowd.

“This has definitely been a journey, but it’s been a dream come true and everything I wished for as a kid,” Fidone said. “I just made the decision that was best for me.”