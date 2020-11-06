Van Meter headed back to Cedar Falls after win over Underwood

Van Meter continued its sustained success on Friday, defeating Underwood 33-14 to reach the state semifinals for the sixth consecutive season.
The defending Class 1A runner-up Bulldogs are 68-4 during that stretch and now 10-0 on the season, while Underwood’s season came to an end at 9-2.
Van Meter junior running back Dalten Van Pelt did the heavy lifting, rushing 33 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns, along with a receiving touchdown. Van Meter quarterback Jack Pettit was 6-for-10 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Van Meter tried an onside kick to open game, but the ball went out of bounds and gave Underwood good early field position. However, the Eagles offense went three-and-out and when the Bulldogs got the ball back they methodically drove down the field, cashing in a 13-play, 76-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Underwood’s 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback Jack Pettit to Van Pelt with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter and a 7-0 Bulldog lead.
Underwood answered on the ensuing possession, showing its own prowess on the ground with a 16-play, 81-yard drive punctuated by a 3-yard TD run from Hayden Goehring, tying the score at seven apiece.
With both teams holding serve after 12 minutes, Underwood’s all-time leader in interceptions Brayden Wollan nabbed his sixth pick of this season, giving the Eagles possession at their own 38-yard line. But just like the earlier the offense stalled and went three-and-out.
On the ensuing possession, Van Meter re-took the lead on a 4-yard run from Van Pelt for a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Van Meter’s Allen Van Pelt evened the turnover margin early in the third quarter with an interception and the Bulldog offense capitalized, converting a 4th-and-9 with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Pettit to 6-foot-3, 175-pound Ganon Archer and a 20-14 lead after a missed PAT.
The turnover proved to be the turning point.
Van Meter got the ball right back with a successful onside kick, gaining possession in Underwood territory.
Pettit ran off tackle on the left side on 1st-and-goal from the 6-yard line for a 26-14 lead after a failed 2-point conversion, which would remain the score at the end of the third quarter.
Van Pelt delivered the dagger for Van Meter, running it in from three yards out with four minutes remaining, effectively punching their ticket to a place they know well – Cedar Falls.
Underwood finishes the season 9-2 and continues to improve under head coach Nate Mechaelsen. Over the past four season, Underwood has gone 2-7, 5-4, 8-2 and now 9-2.
Underwood (9-2) 7 7 0 0—14
Van Meter (10-0) 7 7 12 7—33
VM: Dalten Van Pelt 8 from Jack Pettit (Will Gordon PAT good)
U: Hayden Goehring 3 run (Collin Brandt PAT good)
VM: Van Pelt 4 run (Gordon PAT good)
U: Goehring 6 run (Collin Brandt PAT good)
VM: Ganon Archer 12 from Pettit (PAT no good)
VM: Pettit 6 run (2-point try no good)
VM: Van Pelt 3 run (Gordon PAT good)
