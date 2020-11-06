Van Meter headed back to Cedar Falls after win over Underwood

Van Meter continued its sustained success on Friday, defeating Underwood 33-14 to reach the state semifinals for the sixth consecutive season.

The defending Class 1A runner-up Bulldogs are 68-4 during that stretch and now 10-0 on the season, while Underwood’s season came to an end at 9-2.

Van Meter junior running back Dalten Van Pelt did the heavy lifting, rushing 33 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns, along with a receiving touchdown. Van Meter quarterback Jack Pettit was 6-for-10 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Van Meter tried an onside kick to open game, but the ball went out of bounds and gave Underwood good early field position. However, the Eagles offense went three-and-out and when the Bulldogs got the ball back they methodically drove down the field, cashing in a 13-play, 76-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Underwood’s 6-foot, 180-pound junior quarterback Jack Pettit to Van Pelt with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter and a 7-0 Bulldog lead.

Underwood answered on the ensuing possession, showing its own prowess on the ground with a 16-play, 81-yard drive punctuated by a 3-yard TD run from Hayden Goehring, tying the score at seven apiece.