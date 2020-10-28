Van Meter notches first state-tourney berth with 3-2 win over Underwood

STUART – For the first time in school history, the Van Meter volleyball team has secured its place in the state tournament, but it wasn’t easy.

After winning the first set, Van Meter (19-3) dropped the next two, leaving Underwood (26-6) just one set from state. Instead, Van Meter rallied to win the final two sets and win the match 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10) on Wednesday at West Central Valley High School.

With the victory, Van Meter will enter the state tourney riding a 13-game win streak, earning the No. 7 seed. The Bulldogs will play second-seeded Wilton (32-3) on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the first-round state tourney.