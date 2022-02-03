Vikings clinch WIC title with win over Treynor; Treynor girls use second half run to down Lady Vikes

AVOCA- The AHSTW and Treynor boys and girls basketball teams met in Avoca for a Western Iowa Conference contest.

The boys' game featured the top two teams in the WIC and had conference championship implications, after having to share the conference title with each other last year, AHSTW made it clear early on they didn’t want to share the crown again this year as they beat Treynor 48-41.

Despite not having their best shooting night AHSTW coach G.G. Harris was pleased with his guys battling through for the win.

“It’s a game of runs,” Harris said. “We didn’t play poorly, but we definitely didn’t shoot as well or as consistently as we’d like, but the effort and purpose that we played with were good. We talked about getting extra chance opportunities when our shots aren’t falling and that’s something we did right away which always gives you a natural spark.”

The Vikings looked to set the tempo from the start as they collected five offensive rebounds in their first three possessions of the game and built a 12-4 lead within the first six minutes of the game.

Treynor however, made enough shots to not let the Vikings get too far ahead. Aided by three 3s in the second quarter, the Cardinals kept the deficit within single digits

However, partially thanks to 12 first-half points from Viking senior Raydden Grobe, AHSTW led Treynor 27-19 at the break. While Grobe led the offensive production, the senior says it was the defense that played the biggest role in holding off the Cardinals.

“We weren’t making much from behind the arc so we knew we had to take the ball to the rack,” Grobe said. “Taking the ball to the hoop wasn’t working much better at times so we knew we had to get stops and Coach Harris has preached about turning defense into offense so at times like this that’s what we try to do and we did it well enough to win.”

Grobe scored 18 points to lead the Vikings.

In the second half Treynor slowly chipped the Viking's lead down to six points with three minutes to go in the third, but a 7-2 spurt put AHSTW back up by 11 points with under a minute in the third quarter. The Cardinals would again trim that lead down to single digits but were still trailing 40-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

No team could find the bottom of the basket for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, but eventually the Cardinals started chipping away the Vikings lead. With about a minute and a half to go, Treynor had made climbed back to within three after Cardinal senior Tom Schwartz got fouled while shooting behind the arc.

However, three points were as close as the Cardinals would get.

“AHSTW is as talented as any team in the area,” Treynor coach Scot Rucker said. “Still I’m not surprised with how well our guys fought, but we didn’t find enough fight soon enough, which is the disappointing part, but we’ll learn from this and continue to get better as well keeping playing.”

“We didn’t come out strong enough in the first half, but we showed that we have a lot more fight in the second half,” Tom Schwartz added. “In the end, our mistakes caught up with us and just could dig ourselves out of that hole we made earlier in the game, but I’m proud with how we fought and I still like the direction this team is going.”

Thomas Schwartz led Treynor, and all scorers, with 20 points in this game.

After slowing down the pace, the Vikings forced the Cardinals to send players to shoot free throws which AHSTW did well enough to put the game out of reach and claim the Western Iowa Conference title for themselves after having to share it last season.

“The loss on Monday got us hungry to get back in the win column,” Grobe said. “It feels good to have it to ourselves this year. We had to share it with them (Treynor), we definitely didn’t want to share it again, so we went out there and got the job done.”

‘“This feels good but we can always be better,” Harris added. “People are starting to play us differently with their defense to slow down our offense, so we know we have some work to do to prepare for that. We can always be better on the defensive end too. From here forward we just have to take things one game at a time.”

Before the boys’ showdown, the Treynor girls basketball team overcame a slow first half and made a big second-half run to fly by AHSTW 48-25.

This girls game started as a slow, defensive game as the Vikings were held to just three points in the first quarter. However, AHSTW kept things interesting by returning the favor allowing Treynor just three points in the second quarter. The Lady Vikes were right in the thick of things at the break, trailing the fourth-ranked team in Class 2A by just five points 15-10.

“I thought we came out ok in the first quarter, but we just lost our energy and focus in the second quarter,” Cardinals coach Joe Chapman said. “We had little halftime talk and the players took it themselves and said enough of this and we’re going to go out there and play every possession like we know how to and they did a nice job of taking control there.”

The halftime break did wonders for the Cardinal though as the offense burst out to score 22 points in the third quarter while holding the Lady Vikes to just 10.

The Cardinals then outscored the Lady Vikes 11-5 in the fourth quarter to finish the night with a win that has the Cardinals a win away from locking up their sixth WIC title in the last seven seasons.

“I really like how our team is looking,” Chapman said. “We got a tough one now against St. Albert on Saturday and another great game on Tuesday against Underwood, both games will be tough, but they’ll be good for us as we close the regular season. It's hard not to look ahead when the district brackets are out, but we just got to focus on ourselves and take care of business on Saturday and Tuesday.”

Helping lead the Cardinal's offense to run away with the win was Kasey Lang and Clara Teigland who each scored 10 points for the Cardinals.

The Treynor girls will take on St. Albert at the Mid America Center on Saturday at 10 a.m. The Treynor boys will also take on St. Albert on Saturday in the Mid America Center. Their tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m.

AHSTW’s teams will head to Neola on Tuesday to face Tri-Center. Girls will begin at 6 p.m. while the boys will play at 7:30 p.m.

Boys

Treynor (14-3) 8 11 13 9 – 41

AHSTW (18-1) 15 12 13 8 – 48

Treynor: Thomas Schwartz 20, Ethan Konz 10, Karson Elwood 4, Ethan Dickerson 4, Jace Tams 3

AHSTW: Rayden Grobe 18, Brayden Lund 13, Cole Scheffler 8, Kyle Sternberg 7, Nick Denning 2

Girls

Treynor (18-1) 12 3 22 11 – 48

AHSTW (7-13) 3 7 10 5 – 25

Treynor: Clara Teigland 10, Kasey Lang 10, Jozie Lewis 7, Allie Houser 6, Emma Flathers 5, Alexa Schwartz 4, Brooklyn Sedlak 3, Ella Tiarks 2, Jadyn Huisman 1

AHSTW: Delaney Goshorn 10, Ella Langer 7, Rylie Knop 3, Saydi Paulsen 2, Graycen Partlow 2, Ella Peterson 1