Vikings have season come to end against Mustangs

AHSTW baseball saw its season come to an end on Monday in a 9-2 loss against Shenandoah at Treynor in the first round of the Class 2A Substate 8 tournament.

The game was a resumption of play from Friday when the game was rained out. The score was 2-2 in the top of the third when the game was rained out.

After scoring two runs on Friday in the second, the Vikings struggled to find their offense on Saturday. Shenandoah scored four in the bottom of the third and three in the sixth.

In the top of the first, David Johnson hit a one-out single but was left stranded.

Junior Jordan Ratzlaff hit a one-out single in the top of the second and scored on a two-out RBI double from sophomore Jacob Coon. Coon scored later on a throwing error to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead.

Shenandoah scored two runs via a fielder's choice, a double, a walk and a two-RBI single.

Senior Jake Kelley single in the top of the third, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Two walks loaded the bases but a pup out ended the inning.

The Mustangs had two singles and took advantage of two errors in the bottom of the fourth to score four runs.