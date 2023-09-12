The Abraham Lincoln volleyball team defeated Thomas Jefferson 3-1 in The Hive for their 10th straight win in the series.

In three of the four sets, the Lynx held the Yellow Jackets in single digits as they won their fourth straight game this season in another chapter of the Battle for the Bluffs rivalry.

“I’m very proud of the girls’ focus tonight,” Lynx coach Alyssa Jeffrey said. “We went in and took care of business right away, and got the game in our favor quickly like we wanted to. We’ve been focusing on mindset and focus this week and I applaud them for the focus they had tonight to take care of business.”

The Lynx wasted no time getting to business as they scored the first 12 points of the first set before a kill attempt went out of bounds to break the run. However, the Lynx would only allow three points in the first set as they beat the Jackets 25-3 in set one.

AL scored the first seven points in set two and thanks to their net presence with multiple players, the Lynx rolled to a 25-8 set two victory.

“We really pushed our defense onto the net and wanted to hit the ball hard towards them,” Lydia Dix said. “We wanted to get kills and block as many of their attempts as we could and we did that well tonight.”

“When you dominate the net, good things happen,” Molly Romano added. “We’ve really been working hard in practice on connecting with each other, getting good reps, and hitting and setting so that we can run some different options and you saw a bit of that tonight.”

The Yellow Jackets found life in the found third set going up by as many as six points on two separate occasions, and though the Lynx came back to tie the match at 23-23, TJ scored the final two points as an ace from Ava Rief forced the Lynx and Jackets into a fourth set.

“We started going back to our roots in the third set,” Yellow Jackets coach Makenna Kay said. “We got the girls riled up again a bit after that. We just told them to keep fighting back and really embraced that in the third set and battled hard for each point in the fourth and I’m really proud of them for closing out the third set. Kudos to AL though, they moved the ball around fast and got a lot of options in who to use offensively. I think we do as well, but we need to get in a place where we can utilize them to the best of our ability.”

However, the Lynx wasted no time, as they rolled out to a 25-6 win to seal the match with more strong play at the net.

“Knowing that I’m going to lose four seniors after this year, and need to fill in some gaps I thought that was a good time to get them some experience,” Jeffrey added. “It was a good chance to get them out there and a good learning curve for them to know just how different it is from the JV level to the varsity level.”

The Lynx, on a four-game win streak, look to extend their streak on Saturday as they compete in the Red Oak Tournament on Saturday, which begins at 8 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson will look to halt their nine-game skid on Tuesday when they travel to Class 4A No. 15 Bishop Heelan for a 7 p.m. game.

Abraham Lincoln (7-8) 25 25 23 25 – 3

Thomas Jefferson (3-12) 3 8 25 6 – 1