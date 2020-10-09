 Skip to main content
Volleyball pairings released for Classes 4A and 5A
Volleyball pairings released for Classes 4A and 5A

Volleyball graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the 2020 volleyball regional pairings for Classes 4A and 5A on Friday. Pairings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A were released on Thursday.

Listed below are first-round matchups for teams in the Daily Nonpareil coverage area. Full pairings can be found at ighsau.org.

Class 4A – Region 2

Tuesday, Oct. 20

ADM at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Winterset/Creston winner at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Class 5A – Region 1

Thursday, Oct. 22

Thomas Jefferson at Dowling Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 5A – Region 2

Abraham Lincoln at Valley, 7 p.m.

