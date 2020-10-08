Volleyball regional pairings released for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the 2020 volleyball regional pairings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A on Thursday. Pairings for Classes 4A and 5A will be announced today.
Listed below are first-round matchups for teams in the Daily Nonpareil coverage area. Full pairings can be found at ighsau.org.
Class 1A – Region 2
Oct. 19
Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Exira-EHK at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2A – Region 3
Oct. 19
West Central Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21
Tri-Center/West Central Valley winner at Underwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Treynor, 7 p.m.
