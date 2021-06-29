Warriors stifle Lynx bats in doubleheader sweep

Abraham Lincoln softball only managed three hits and one run against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Monday's road doubleheader losing two games, 12-0 and 13-1.

The loss in the sixth in a row for the Lynx that have been playing with multiple injuries.

SBL took an early lead in the first game scoring five runs in the bottom of the second, adding three in the third and four in the fourth.

Junior Emma Oneal was responsible for the lone hit for A.L. in game one.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 13 of 31 from the late with 11 RBIs. Neither team committed an errors.

Abraham Lincoln found success early in game two when freshman Jayden Hargrave singled and scored later in the inning.

But, SBL scored 11 in the first, one in the second and one in the third.

Oneal was responsible for the other hit.

The Warriors went 10 of 17 from the plate in game two.

Abraham Lincoln softball drops to 12-15 with the pair of losses.

Abraham Lincoln 000 0 -- 0 1 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 053 4 -- 12 13 0