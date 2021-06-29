 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warriors stifle Lynx bats in doubleheader sweep
0 comments

Warriors stifle Lynx bats in doubleheader sweep

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210617_spo_alsoftball_5

Abraham Lincoln’s Jayden Hargrave, center, gets high fives from teammates and coaches after scoring during the first inning on Wednesday.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Abraham Lincoln softball only managed three hits and one run against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Monday's road doubleheader losing two games, 12-0 and 13-1. 

The loss in the sixth in a row for the Lynx that have been playing with multiple injuries. 

SBL took an early lead in the first game scoring five runs in the bottom of the second, adding three in the third and four in the fourth. 

Junior Emma Oneal was responsible for the lone hit for A.L. in game one. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 13 of 31 from the late with 11 RBIs. Neither team committed an errors. 

Abraham Lincoln found success early in game two when freshman Jayden Hargrave singled and scored later in the inning. 

But, SBL scored 11 in the first, one in the second and one in the third. 

Oneal was responsible for the other hit. 

The Warriors went 10 of 17 from the plate in game two. 

Abraham Lincoln softball drops to 12-15 with the pair of losses. 

Abraham Lincoln 000 0 -- 0 1 0 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 053 4 -- 12 13 0

Abraham Lincoln (12-15) 100 0 -- 1 2 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-10) (11)11 X -- 13 10 0

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Does home court advantage exist with props?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dream come true
Sports News

Dream come true

Lewis Central junior and Omaha native, Brayden Loftin, achieved a life-long dream on Tuesday when he announced his commitment to play football…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert