Warriors sweep Jackets

Thomas Jefferson softball struggled to get its offense going in Monday night's home doubleheader against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, falling 13-2 and 5-1.

T.J. head coach Amy Anderson pointed to errors as a key contributor in the result of the first game. The Yellow Jackets committed five errors in game one.

"We are coming off playing three strong defensive games Saturday," she said. "Our first game tonight we committed too many errors to stay in the game. I was proud of the girls and how they came back that second game and cleaned up our defense."

In game one, Thomas Jefferson scored in the bottom of the first and led 1-0 until the third where the Yellow Jackets gave up 11 runs.

The Warriors stretched their lead to 13-1 after the top of the fifth. The Jackets earned one run back in the last inning.

Thomas Jefferson junior Shaeley Bose was walked to first to start the first game, stole second and third and scored on a fielder's choice by freshman Madeline Tierney.

SBL recorded six hits in the third to score 11 runs.

Bose singled in the top of the fourth but was picked off to end the inning.