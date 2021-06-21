Warriors sweep Jackets

Thomas Jefferson softball struggled to get its offense going in Monday night's home doubleheader against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, falling 13-2 and 5-1.
T.J. head coach Amy Anderson pointed to errors as a key contributor in the result of the first game. The Yellow Jackets committed five errors in game one.
"We are coming off playing three strong defensive games Saturday," she said. "Our first game tonight we committed too many errors to stay in the game. I was proud of the girls and how they came back that second game and cleaned up our defense."
In game one, Thomas Jefferson scored in the bottom of the first and led 1-0 until the third where the Yellow Jackets gave up 11 runs.
The Warriors stretched their lead to 13-1 after the top of the fifth. The Jackets earned one run back in the last inning.
Thomas Jefferson junior Shaeley Bose was walked to first to start the first game, stole second and third and scored on a fielder's choice by freshman Madeline Tierney.
SBL recorded six hits in the third to score 11 runs.
Bose singled in the top of the fourth but was picked off to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Bose hit a one-out single, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball.
SBL jumped out to an early lead in game two, scoring one in the first, one in the second and two in the third.
T.J. cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
The Warriors added one more in the fifth.
Senior Mirka Diaz hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the second but was left stranded.
Junior Lexi Smith hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth, freshman Madeline Tierney singled in the next at bat and Smith scored on an error two at bats later.
Anderson was also impressed with the performance of eighth-grade pitcher Carley Steinspring.
"Carley Steingspring pitched a good game for us in the circle that second game," she said. "She was able to keep them a little off balance. She got better as the game went on a pitched a nice complete game for us."
Thomas Jefferson is in action next 5:30 tonight in a doubleheader at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 00(11) 11 -- 13 9 0
Thomas Jefferson 100 01 -- 2 2 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-8) 112 010 0 -- 5 7 2
Thomas Jefferson (4-19) 000 100 0 -- 1 3 1