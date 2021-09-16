WATCH NOW: Titans get first win; LC sweeps Clarinda

The start of the 2021 season has been a tough one for Lewis Central volleyball. The Titans' persistence paid off tonight as L.C. clinched its first win in a three-set sweep over Clarinda (25-18, 25-23, 25-14) at home on Thursday.

“We’ve been playing really well lately,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “Even on Tuesday, I thought we played really well. We lost a close one to a good Red Oak team, but tonight it was nice to get a win.

“We play a really tough schedule and I kept telling the girls that it’s going to pay dividends and I think it eventually did tonight. We were steady with our game plan and got it done tonight.”

The Titans pulled away late after going back and forth through set one to put themselves in the driver’s seat. Clarinda threatened to tie the match at one game each with a 22-18 lead late in set two, but the Titans rallied back to take the match in thrilling fashion 25-23. After recently falling in some close sets that led to losing some competitive matches, it felt good to fight back and feel the good side of a rally.

“It was a fun game,” sophomore Anna Strohmeier said. “We got a little off track in the second set but we got it together and we came together to win the set and that momentum carried over for us into the third set."