'We want Thursday': Thomas Jefferson soccer one game from state

Belt was especially key in the victory. This was her first season playing goalies after playing forward as a freshman and sophomore. Despite it being her first year between the posts Royer wasn’t surprised to see her have success.

Coming into the game, she had recorded 138 saves and only 19 goals allowed.

“She’s making us look good because you’d think we’ve been working with her all these years,” Royer said. “The thing is, she’s 10 times better on the field.”

On top of being the starting goalkeeper, Belt also leads the Yellow Jackets with 17 goals on the season.

Belt said she was just excited to be able to play one more game with her teammates after the win.

“It’s really exciting. We’ve been working really hard,” she said. “We’ve put a lot of effort in and we just we’re feeling it tonight. We popped one late but we’re still happy we can get to Thursday.”

Belt admitted the team started a little slow but felt T.J. picked up the intensity leading to the win. She added her position between the goal allows her to see the whole field which she can use as an advantage to help her team.