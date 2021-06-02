'We want Thursday': Thomas Jefferson soccer one game from state

Thomas Jefferson girls soccer had one motto the last couple of weeks, ‘We want Thursday.’
Head coach Mark Royer said the only goal going into Wednesday’s home regional semifinal against Sioux City East was to earn one more day together as a team.
The Yellow Jackets accomplished that goal by the skin of their teeth with a 1-0 overtime victory.
The deciding goal came from junior Maggie Gundersen, who blasted the ball past the goalkeeper for the golden-goal victory.
“That’s two even teams right there,” Royer said. “The first time we played them it was pretty much the same thing. Very similar game.
“Our theme the last two weeks has been, ‘We want Thursday.’ That’s all we cared about. That’s tomorrow, Thursday. We got Thursday. That was our goal. We don’t worry about who we play. It’s all about winning and getting Thursday so these kids can have one more day together.”
The game was back-and-forth with both defenses limiting opportunities. The goalkeepers handled the few attacking opportunities the teams did create. Thomas Jefferson senior goalkeeper Hannah Belt came up big on a handful of saves.
The Yellow Jackets had a shot to take a one-goal lead with about 26 minutes left in regulation when junior Abby Evers drilled a shot from around 30 yards out that forced the keeper into a diving save.
Belt was especially key in the victory. This was her first season playing goalies after playing forward as a freshman and sophomore. Despite it being her first year between the posts Royer wasn’t surprised to see her have success.
Coming into the game, she had recorded 138 saves and only 19 goals allowed.
“She’s making us look good because you’d think we’ve been working with her all these years,” Royer said. “The thing is, she’s 10 times better on the field.”
On top of being the starting goalkeeper, Belt also leads the Yellow Jackets with 17 goals on the season.
Belt said she was just excited to be able to play one more game with her teammates after the win.
“It’s really exciting. We’ve been working really hard,” she said. “We’ve put a lot of effort in and we just we’re feeling it tonight. We popped one late but we’re still happy we can get to Thursday.”
Belt admitted the team started a little slow but felt T.J. picked up the intensity leading to the win. She added her position between the goal allows her to see the whole field which she can use as an advantage to help her team.
“Since I’m back in goal I can help motivate them,” she said. “I can push all the girls. It’s exciting to see the whole field and for being my first year it’s kind of crazy but I like it.”
Royer said he knew Belt would be a great goalkeeper given her athletic ability, but Belt said she wasn’t quite sure what to expect.
“I didn’t know what was going to get thrown at me because I’ve never done this before,” she said. “I was just thrown in. It’s kind of cool.”
The moment that Gundersen sent the ball into the net was an exciting moment for all the players and coaches.
Thomas Jefferson will play for a regional championship and spot at state at 6 p.m. on Friday at Gale Wickersham.
“It was really exciting,” Belt said about the game-winning goal. “We’re just ready to keep moving up and keep going.
“Honestly, I’d really like to (go to state), because after losing a year and to see our team succeed, it’d be a great experience for all of us.”
Sioux City East (7-10) 0 0 0 — 0
Thomas Jefferson (10-7) 0 0 1 — 1